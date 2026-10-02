“A terror attack, no doubt”: Israel’s Consul General in Mumbai praises Captain Machchhar, condemns flydubai incident

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): As public admiration mounts over the extraordinary valour shown by Captain Smit Machchhar during the mid-air security crisis, Israel’s Consul General in Mumbai, Yaniv Revach, has strongly condemned the incident as a clear act of terror, dismissing attempts by certain international outlets to frame the confrontation as a routine dispute between crew members.

Speaking to ANI, Revach said, “First of all, I don't think that it might be a terror attack. It is a terror attack. So there's not even a question or a doubt about it. First of all, we just want to express our deepest gratitude on behalf of the State of Israel and the people of Israel. And we would like to honour the exceptional behaviour of Captain Smit Machchhar.”

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Detailing plans to express national appreciation, the Consul General added, “And this is one of the reasons we would like to launch today a public campaign, an awareness campaign, to thank him personally. Now, if you ask specifically about the terror attack, we saw how the international media, the Western media, and especially, I can say, Qatar and Al Jazeera, how they actually twisted the story completely. So we should not forget the attacker was a Muslim. He was a terrorist, and not just simply an attacker. And if they try to portray it as if it was a fight between an Indian pilot and an Omani pilot, I'm sorry, it's completely not the reality. So I think it's high time that we all take off our masks. We'll call terrorism by its pure name. And we should end this hypocrisy and double standard by all of those Western media outlets, and especially Al Jazeera and Qatar, who are trying to play a double standard game here.”

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Addressing updates concerning the captain's medical condition and potential national honours, Revach noted, “Currently, we know that he was severely injured in his hands and neck. He was transferred already to the hospital in the UAE. Of course, we trust the UAE, and we believe that they will take good care of him. And first of all, we pray for his swift recovery and for his good health. And we really hope that once he will recover, we will be able to host him and honour him also in Israel.”

When asked about the prospective recognition, he added, “We still need to think about it. But I think we all agree that he should deserve honour by the President of Israel and the government of Israel.”

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Highlighting the enduring ties between New Delhi and Tel Aviv, the Israeli diplomat remarked, “Look, first of all, I'm sure that, first of all, we need to understand that Captain Smit Machchhar actually prevented a huge terrorist attack. And it could affect also the bilateral ties and the Abraham Accords Agreement. So first of all, he was very brave doing what he did, although he was severely injured. And second, I think it's a beautiful story that actually showcased the beautiful connection between Israel and India. Imagine one Indian pilot who was severely injured. Still, he succeeded in opening the door of the cockpit, allowed the Israelis to go in, neutralised the pilot who was a terrorist, and then worked together in order to land the plane safely in Saudi Arabia. So at the end of the day, it's a beautiful symbol of the friendship between Israel and India. And even here in India, some people from the Muslim community try to, we hear their voices. They try to distort the story. So, okay, excuse me, it was an attack. It was not a fight between two pilots. And I think we should praise the heroism and courage of the Indian pilot at the end of the day.”

Commenting on the ongoing multi-nation probes, Revach stated, “I think it's quite clear, but let's not get into conclusions. We will wait for the Emiratis to finish their investigation. And I trust them that they will partner with the Israeli counterparts in order to understand exactly what happened there.”

Regarding regional aviation and the suspension of Flydubai services, he stated, “I really hope it won't cause any chaos. Currently, there are more than 23 daily flights between the UAE and Israel. I hope they will be able to compensate for the loss of flights by Flydubai. And the other Emirati airlines will be able to compensate for that.”

On the wider geopolitical dimensions and online radicalisation, Revach warned, “I don't think it's an assumption. It's very clear. And we see exactly what's happening since October 7 on social media and Western media platforms. And especially on Al-Jazeera, when they try to incite and accuse Israelis and Jews. And we see what happened in different countries. Luckily, here in India, Jews were always safe and they will continue to be safe. And I think there's a special connection between the Indian people and the Israeli people. But we should not forget that when they incite and they try to radicalise people online or Al-Jazeera with Qatar, at the end of the day, a person like that, like the Omani pilot, can say, okay, I'm going now to make an attack. I will use my capabilities as a pilot and I will cause huge damage.”

Addressing whether the incident mirrored a larger structured plot, he said, “This is the assumption. But I think we should wait for the conclusion of the UAE authorities to understand exactly what happened. Together, of course, with the Israeli cooperation, with the Israeli counterparts.”

Reflecting on Israel's enduring security environment, Revach observed, “I'm sorry to say, but Israel is on high time and high alert already for 80 years. It's not something new. We are used to being threatened by a terrorist organisation and even some neighbouring Muslim states for decades already. Of course, during the last three years it was a bit more complicated because we had to fight on seven different fronts. But we have the capabilities and we know how to manage. And I think this is one thing that really connects us with India because both of us are facing security challenges and terror organisations who try to threaten and prevent our people from living their daily routine lives. And this is why we should continue and work together in order to prevent incidents like that in the future.”

Commenting on regional reactions and double standards, he added, “Pakistan is also playing a double standard game. From one hand, they try to mediate and from the other hand, they try to incite radicalisation. So we should be very careful with this regime. Also, I think Pakistan, in a way, maybe they try to make some noise because they've completely failed with the Mecca agreement. And we see what's happening in Saudi Arabia on a daily basis. The holiest sites of Mecca are being attacked by Muslim militias, by the Houthis. And no one is saying anything. So I think, again, we should stop the hypocrisy and the double standard. Focus on the threat. Those are terrorists. The captain, the Omani captain, is a terrorist. And we should condemn him and not try to sugarcoat it in different ways.”

Looking forward to bilateral defence and technological cooperation, the Consul General concluded, “I think it will always go deeper because, as I said before, we share the same challenges, unfortunately. So the fact that we have battle-proof equipment that we can actually use and work together with India in order to manufacture or produce here in India is a fantastic cooperation. We don't have the scale that India has. Israel is a small laboratory country. So if we use the Israeli technology with the scale and the human resources here in India, it can be a fantastic win-win solution for both of us.”

Drawing parallels to past historical acts of courage by Indian citizens, Revach added, “The Israeli consulate and the Israeli people would like to say thank you and to praise Captain Smit Machchhar for his bravery and heroic act on board the plane. And although he was severely injured, he succeeded in opening the cockpit and allowing the Israeli to work with him and to neutralise the terrorist. And we would like to honour him and his exceptional valour of Captain Smit Machchhar and to begin a campaign, a public campaign here with a few huge billboard signs in order to thank him. And I would like to emphasise also, it’s not the first time that an Indian citizen is saving Jewish lives. It also happened in the month of October. Soon, very soon, we're going to commemorate November 26, another day of a terror attack here in Mumbai. And we should not forget, I think her name was Sandra Samuel, who also was an Indian who saved Moshe, the Jewish child, during the terror attack on the Chabad house. So again, those two beautiful stories showcase the amazing connection of the Indian people and the Israeli people. Thank you, Captain Smit Machchhar.”

Meanwhile, as international investigations into the incident intensify, Israel’s i24 News reported that an Emirati source has revealed that among the belongings of the Omani co-pilot were leaflets and publications from “Free Palestine” groups, alongside pro-Palestinian material.

According to i24 News, the pilot had repeatedly expressed support for the Palestinians and hostility towards Israel.

This is consistent with the broader investigation, which is examining the co-pilot’s Islamic radicalisation and possible terrorist motives. Additionally, The Jerusalem Post cited sources close to the inquiry reporting that the Omani co-pilot did not hold any second nationality, raising questions regarding how an individual from a state without diplomatic relations with Israel was cleared to fly the route.

The September 30 security crisis involved the Flydubai flight operating from Dubai to Tel Aviv, where the Omani co-pilot allegedly stabbed the commander in an apparent terror-driven attempt to bring down the plane. The confrontation triggered a steep descent, causing the aircraft to drop approximately 16,000 feet within two minutes prior to the transmission of a hijacking distress signal.

Despite sustaining severe injuries, Captain Smit Machchhar fiercely resisted the assailant. Assisted by flight crew members and passengers who breached the flight deck to restrain the attacker, the crew successfully reasserted command of the aircraft. The plane subsequently touched down safely during an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, ensuring that all 180 occupants disembarked without injury.

Following the mid-air breach, further details regarding the captain's heroics and international investigations have emerged. The service was nearing Israeli airspace when the assault occurred, according to statements given by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to CBS News. The captain managed to repel the co-pilot sufficiently to unlatch the cockpit entry, while two non-duty aviators present onboard successfully assumed control of the plane for its emergency touchdown in Tabuk.

The identity of the flight's co-pilot has not yet been publicly disclosed, though an Omani official verified to CBS News that the assailant was born in Oman and possesses Omani citizenship, even though Muscat has not formally acknowledged his citizenship publicly.

The co-pilot on arrestt was transferred to the United Arab Emirates. A senior Israeli official revealed to CBS News that UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan personally conveyed to Netanyahu his expectation that Saudi authorities would transfer the co-pilot to the UAE. Consequently, Israeli investigative personnel have been dispatched to the UAE to join the locally led inquiry and assist in ascertaining whether outside parties orchestrated the attack. (ANI)

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