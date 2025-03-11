A tongue-in-cheek farewell: Justin Trudeau exits Parliament with chair in hand

Ottawa [Canada], March 11 (ANI): After resigning as Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau was captured exiting Parliament in a playful style -- carrying a chair and with his tongue sticking out.

As per convention Canadian lawmakers are allowed to take their chairs with them when they leave Parliament, Brian Lilley, Political columnist for the Toronto Sun noted in a post on X.

"When any MP leaves the Commons, they are allowed to take their chair, their seat with them. I find it a great tradition, one that I support. That said, this is a weird photo of Trudeau leaving with his. Also, perhaps another sign of a looming election", he wrote on X.

Advertisement

When any MP leaves the Commons, they are allowed to take their chair, their seat with them. I find it a great tradition, one that I support. That said, this is a weird photo of Trudeau leaving with his. Also, perhaps another sign of a looming election. pic.twitter.com/fZ8jb0Frxw — Brian Lilley (@brianlilley) March 10, 2025

Trudeau had in his remarks while stepping down highlighted the 'achievements' of the Liberal Party over the past decade while looking towards the future, hours ahead of the announcement of his successor as the leader of his party as per CBC News.

In his speech at the Liberal Leadership Convention, Trudeau said, "I am damn proud of what we've done over these past 10 years for the middle class and the people working hard to join it."

Advertisement

As the Liberal Party enters a new era, Trudeau told the crowd that "there is a responsibility to ensure that Canada stays the best country on Earth! In one of his last speeches as Liberal leader and Canada's PM, he urged his supporters to keep fighting for Canada as hard as they can.

Trudeau resigned on January 6 as both- the Prime Minister and leader of the Liberal Party amid widespread anger over his government's handling of a housing crisis and rising costs of living.

Prime Minister-Designate of Canada, Mark Carney was elected on Sunday to lead Canada's Liberal Party into the next federal elections later this year.

Carney stepped up in this role as Canada seeks to counter its looming trade war with US President Donald Trump.

In a post on X, he said, "Thank you. Now let's build a stronger Canada, together," adding, "We're strongest when we are united." (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)