"A very productive meeting": US envoy to India Gor meets Maharashtra CM Fadnavis to discuss India-US cooperation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 (ANI): US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai and discussed strengthening India-US bilateral cooperation and expanding collaboration across key sectors.

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In a post on X, Gor said, "A very productive meeting with @CMOMaharashtra on expanding U.S.-India bilateral cooperation."

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A very productive meeting with @CMOMaharashtra on expanding U.S.-India bilateral cooperation. As a major economic hub, Maharashtra offers immense opportunity for American businesses across technology, energy, and health. Congratulations to Maharashtra on its MoU with… pic.twitter.com/jkzWnmDeKA — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) August 18, 2026

The US envoy said Maharashtra, as a major economic hub, offers significant opportunities for American businesses in technology, energy and health.

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"As a major economic hub, Maharashtra offers immense opportunity for American businesses across technology, energy, and health," Gor said.

He also congratulated Maharashtra on its Memorandum of Understanding with Cleveland Clinic for the development of an integrated health ecosystem, "MediCity", in Mumbai.

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"Congratulations to Maharashtra on its MoU with @ClevelandClinic for the integrated health ecosystem 'MediCity' in Mumbai," Gor said.

Fadnavis also shared details of the meeting, saying he welcomed the US Ambassador to India in Mumbai and held discussions on strengthening bilateral ties and exploring greater collaboration.

🇮🇳🇺🇲 Delighted to welcome the U.S. Ambassador to India, H.E. Sergio Gor, in Mumbai today. We had a productive discussion on strengthening India-US ties and exploring opportunities for greater collaboration.@SergioGor @USAmbIndia #Maharashtra #Mumbai #IndiaUS pic.twitter.com/VIYsffDQSi — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 18, 2026

In a post on X, Fadnavis said, "Delighted to welcome the U.S. Ambassador to India, H.E. Sergio Gor, in Mumbai today. We had a productive discussion on strengthening India-US ties and exploring opportunities for greater collaboration."

Earlier, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor called for predictable taxation, stable regulatory frameworks, stronger intellectual property protections and trust-based engagement on export controls and technology flows to deepen US-India commercial ties.

Speaking at the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) National Convention 2026, Gor highlighted that India-US bilateral trade in goods and services has surged from around USD 20 billion to more than USD 240 billion over the past two decades. He added that the two nations are working closely across sectors with the shared goal of taking bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030, stressing that the partnership reflects "deep, unbreakable trust."

Gor said the growing India-US commercial relationship has "unbelievable and incredible potential", but stressed the need to address key friction points to unlock its full economic potential.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of his special address at the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) National Convention 2026, Gor said US President Donald Trump was clear about the need for voter identification in the United States.

"The President (US President Donald Trump) was very clear, and what India does, having a voter ID law, is something that we should pass in the United States," Gor said.

"You had over 660 million people vote, by the way, less than 1 per cent by mail. I think it's vitally important; voter ID is important. It's not a partisan issue, and so the President is absolutely right that the United States should have a voter ID requirement when people show up to vote," he added.

Gor said voter ID should not be viewed as a partisan issue and reiterated that the United States should adopt such a requirement. (ANI)

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