Kannur (Kerala) [India], February 23 (ANI): In a remarkable tribute to the UAE's Year of Community, Kerala hosted the 'Year of Community Run.' UAE's Minister of Economy Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri participated in the run alongside top-tier athletes and fitness enthusiasts on Sunday.

The special segment, hosted as part of the 8th Edition of the Kannur Beach Run, celebrated inclusivity, well-being, and global togetherness.UAE Minister's participation, which took place during his visit to Kerala for the Invest Kerala Global Summit, came at the special invitation of UAE-based VPS Healthcare Managing Director and Chairman Shamsheer Vayalil.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan announced the 'Year of Community' as the UAE's 2025 theme to encourage active contributions to society through community service, volunteering, and impactful initiatives. The theme aims to promote a culture of shared responsibility and drive collective progress.

In alignment with this vision, Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri participated in the 5km 'Year of Community' Run, running alongside Vayalil and over 100 participants, reinforcing the importance of inclusivity and community engagement. AN Shamseer, Speaker of the Kerala Legislative Assembly, flagged off the run, kicking off an event that saw enthusiastic participation from various segments of society.

While speaking to reporters after completing the run, Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri said, "In the UAE, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan announced 2025 as the Year of Community. We started a community engagement initiative with my brother, Dr Shamsheer, in Kannur, Kerala. I am so happy to be here today and take part in it. Next year, we should ensure another run here with the people of Kerala."

The organizers said, "We are honoured to have Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Cabinet Member and UAE Minister of Economy, join us for this special event. His presence has elevated the theme and spirit of the 'Year of Community Run.' We hope such initiatives will continue to strengthen community-driven efforts between both countries and inspire greater awareness around sports, wellness, and social engagement."

The Kannur Beach Run 2025, organized by the North Malabar Chamber of Commerce, lived up to its reputation as one of Kerala's premier running events, drawing over 1,000 participants across multiple race categories. This year's edition also featured Kerala's highest prize money for a half-marathon, further elevating its competitive status.

In the Men's 21 km race, Kebede Berhanu Negash secured first place, followed by Lokesh Chaudhary in second place and Akash MN in third. In the Women's Half-Marathon, Abetu Milkitu Muleta claimed the top prize, with Hordofa Meseret Diriba and Techoo Bekelu Abebe finishing second and third, respectively.

In the Open 10 km race, Madiwalappa S Humbi and Nitu Kumari clinched victory in the men's and women's categories, respectively. In the Members and Family 10 km segment, Binu Nambiar emerged as the winner in the men's division, while in the Veterans 10 KM category, Naveen Kumar secured the top spot in the men's division, and Jaimol K Joseph finished first in the women's division.

The 3 km Health Awareness Run saw enthusiastic participation, with Adarsh Gopi securing first place in the men's category. Shyamalan CP won the men's category for the Members and Family 3 km segment, while Nisha Vinod claimed victory in the women's category.

The event also saw the participation of six elite Ethiopian runners, invited by Shamsheer to elevate the event's stature as a premier race in the region. His inspiration for this initiative comes from the Zayed Charity Run, a globally recognized humanitarian running event that honours the UAE's Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. (ANI)

