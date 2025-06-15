DT
PT
Home / World / Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone talks with several FMs on ongoing regional developments

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:40 PM Jun 15, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 15 (ANI/WAM): Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held telephone conversations with a number of foreign ministers of brotherly and friendly countries to discuss the overall regional developments in the aftermath of the Israeli military targeting of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During these calls, the UAE top diplomat reviewed the current regional situation with Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; Fuad Hussein, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq; Giorgos Gerapetritis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece; Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates of the Kingdom of Morocco; Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait; Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman; Constantinos Kombos, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus; and Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The discussions addressed the repercussions of the current situation on the security and stability of the region and the world, and the ways to intensify efforts to de-escalate tensions and prevent the expansion of the conflict in the Middle East.

The calls also emphasised the importance of resolving outstanding issues through dialogue and diplomatic means, while working closely to establish regional security and peace. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

