Abdullah bin Zayed, Swedish FM sign MoU on political consultations

ANI
Updated At : 11:51 PM Mar 13, 2025 IST
Stockholm [Sweden], March 13 (ANI/WAM): Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met today with Maria Malmer Stenergard, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden, during his official visit to Stockholm.

During the meeting, the two sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding on political consultations between the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sweden.

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Minister Stenergard also discussed the strong bilateral relations between the UAE and Sweden and explored ways to enhance cooperation across various sectors, including economy, trade, education, and culture, among others that support both countries' development plans.

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the UAE's commitment to deepening its ties with Sweden and commended Sweden's genuine interest in strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation in ways that serve mutual interests and promote the prosperity of both nations.

The two ministers also exchanged views on regional and international developments.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs; Ghasaq Yousif Abdullah Shaheen, UAE Ambassador to Sweden; Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister for Advanced Science and Technology; and Omar Saif Ghobash, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and UAE Non-resident Ambassador to the Vatican. (ANI/WAM)

