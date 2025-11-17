DT
Home / World / Abhishek Singh, India's High Commissioner to Nigeria, concurrently accredited as Permanent Representative to ECOWAS

ANI
Updated At : 11:45 PM Nov 17, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): India's High Commissioner to Nigeria, Abhishek Singh, has been concurrently accredited as India's next Permanent Representative to the Economic Community ECOWAS, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a release on Monday.

"Abhishek Singh (IFS: 2003), presently High Commissioner of India to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has been concurrently accredited as the next Permanent Representative of India to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), with residence in Abuja," the release said

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Indian High Commission in Nigeria shared on X on Saturday that High Commissioner Singh presented his Letter of Credence accrediting him as Permanent Representative to the President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, on November 14.

He reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening its partnership with ECOWAS in areas of mutual interest, including development cooperation and capacity building.

"HC @AmbAbhishekIFS had the honour of presenting his Letter of Credence accrediting him as Permanent Representative to the President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray on 14 Nov 2025. He conveyed the greetings of the Government of India and reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening its partnership with ECOWAS in areas of mutual interest, including development cooperation and capacity building," the post said.

The Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) is a regional group of fifteen countries, founded in 1975. Its mission is to promote economic integration in "all fields of economic activity, particularly industry, transport, telecommunications, energy, agriculture, natural resources, commerce, monetary and financial questions, social and cultural matters". (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

