"Abode of Lord Shiva; centre of faith and devotion in every tradition": PM Modi on resumption of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, during his 123rd episode of 'Mann ki Baat', extended his best wishes to all devotees undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

He highlighted the importance of this pilgrimage, noting that Kailash Mansarovar is revered across multiple traditions, including Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism.

"After a long time, the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has had an auspicious re-start. Kailash Mansarovar, that is the abode of Lord Shiva. Kailash is considered the centre of faith and devotion in every tradition; be it Hindu, Buddhist or Jain," said PM Modi.

After a five-year gap, the revered Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Sikkim recommenced on June 20 with the ceremonial flagging off of the first batch of pilgrims by Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur from the Nathula Pass.

The batch comprises 33 pilgrims, accompanied by two nodal officers and one doctor from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), totalling 36 members.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) earlier confirmed that the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, one of the most significant religious pilgrimages for Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, and followers of the Bon religion, will resume in 2025.

The pilgrimage, suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and strained relations between India and China, is now being revived amid a larger diplomatic rapprochement between the two nations.

Discussions regarding the resumption began at the Special Representatives' meeting in Beijing in December 2024, where India's NSA Ajit Doval met with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

A follow-up visit by India's Foreign Secretary to Beijing in January 2025 paved the way for this year's planned yatra.

Earlier on June 27, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Admiral Don Jun, on the sidelines of the SCO Defence Ministers Meeting in Qingdao, China. He said that it is incumbent on two nations to maintain this positive momentum and avoid adding new complexities in bilateral ties.

He said that he and General Don Jun had "constructive and forward-looking exchange of views" on issues related to bilateral ties. Rajnath Singh expressed happiness on the resumption of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

In a post on X, Singh stated, "Held talks with Admiral Don Jun, the Defence Minister of China, on the sidelines of SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting in Qingdao. We had a constructive and forward looking exchange of views on issues about bilateral relations. Expressed my happiness on restarting of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra after a gap of nearly six years. It is incumbent on both the sides to maintain this positive momentum and avoid adding new complexities in the bilateral relationship."

PM Modi wished for a safe Yatra in the spirit of service. He said, "I extend my best wishes to all the fortunate devotees going on the various Yatras. I also commend those who are engaged in making these Yatras successful and safe with a spirit of service."

He also highlighted the Amarnath Yatra, which will commence from July 3, a significant pilgrimage for Hindus, attracting thousands of devotees to the Amarnath cave in Jammu and Kashmir. PM Modi also talked about the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri, Odisha, drawing lakhs of devotees, showcasing the rich cultural heritage and spiritual fervour of the region.

"The holy Amarnath Yatra is going to start from July 3, and the holy month of Saavan is also just a few days away. Just a few days ago, we also saw the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath ji," PM Modi added.

He said that these Yatras reflect the spirit of 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat', reflecting the diverse cultural and spiritual traditions of India, promoting unity and integration among people from different regions.

Prime Minister Modi emphasised the importance of devotion, dedication, and discipline during these pilgrimages, which not only bring spiritual rewards but also foster a sense of community and shared values.

"From North to South, East to West, these Yatras are a reflection of the spirit of 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat'. When we conclude our religious journey with devotion, complete dedication and complete discipline, we also get rewarded with its fruits," added PM Modi. (ANI)

