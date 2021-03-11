Abortion rights protesters rally in US cities

Chicago, May 8
Abortion rights protesters rallied in cities across the United States, vowing to fight to ensure that abortion remains a legal option for women nationwide.
Hundreds gathered in Chicago, Atlanta, Houston and other cities on Saturday, days after a draft US Supreme Court opinion was leaked to the public suggesting the court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade case that legalised abortion nationwide. — AP
