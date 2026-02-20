DT
Home / World / "Absolutely unacceptable": Israel condemns attack on Indian workers in Ashkelon; perpetrators held

"Absolutely unacceptable": Israel condemns attack on Indian workers in Ashkelon; perpetrators held

ANI
Updated At : 04:55 AM Feb 20, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Israel has condemned the attack on two Indian workers in Ashkelon, calling the incident "absolutely unacceptable".

The Israeli embassy in India informed that the perpetrators have been caught and assured that justice will be delivered.

"The attack on two Indian workers yesterday in Ashkelon by delinquents is absolutely unacceptable. The Israeli police have caught the perpetrators and will bring them to justice," the embassy said in a post on X.

A video released by the Israeli broadcaster, KAN, showed at least two men being assaulted by a group of attackers in what appears to be a public park on Wednesday.

Congress leader Pawan Khera expressed concern over the incident and urged Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar to look into the matter.

In a post on X, Khera said, Yesterday, two Indian citizens were brutally attacked in Ashkelon, Israel. It was a premeditated racist assault, planned over private chats. This is not the first such attack. And sadly, it may not be the last."

"The government's failure to generate adequate employment at home has pushed Indian labourers to seek work in Israel. It celebrates Indo-Israel "friendship" when sending Indian labourers there. But when our people face barbaric treatment, it falls silent and shrugs off responsibility. S Jaishankar should urgently look into the matter, confirm the victim's condition, and ensure he has access to adequate, free-of-cost medical care if required," he added.

The incident happened ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel, Khera question will PM Modi would raise the "issue of racism" during his visit.

"PM Modi is visiting Israel soon, will he raise the issue of racism and violent attacks against Indian nationals in Israel?" he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Israel "next week," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. Addressing the conference of presidents of major American Jewish organisations, Netanyahu announced PM Modi's upcoming visit, noting a "tremendous alliance" between the two nations.

This will be PM Modi's second visit to the country, following his 2017 visit when he became the first-ever Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

