'Abu Dhabi Extreme' announces first-ever global championship in Moscow

Moscow [Russia], May 1 (ANI/ WAM): The "Abu Dhabi Extreme" organisation has announced that the 10th edition of its global Jiu-Jitsu and Grappling Championship will be held for the first time in Moscow, Russia, on May 31, as part of the organisation's international expansion strategy.

The event will take place at the "Dynamo" arena and aims to strengthen the championship's presence in Russia and Central Asia, attracting top talent in Jiu-Jitsu, Grappling, and Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). The 10th edition will feature elite athletes from Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, along with prominent Brazilian professionals from the global circuit.

Abu Dhabi Extreme said Moscow was chosen due to Russia's strong tradition in combat and wrestling sports, noting that the country has produced world-renowned athletes such as Khabib Nurmagomedov. The move is expected to uncover new talent and broaden participation in the sport.

Tariq Al Bahri, General Manager of International Vision Sports Management (IVSM), stated, "For this edition, we carefully selected some of the world's top-ranked fighters. The match card includes unprecedented showdowns featuring champions in Jiu-Jitsu, Grappling, and MMA. We expect a large turnout, especially considering the Russian audience's strong passion for combat sports."

He added that this edition is expected to be a milestone in the championship's history, showcasing top-tier bouts and reflecting the organisation's vision to promote and globalise these sports.

The 9th edition of the Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship was held in Paris last April, drawing large crowds and global media attention. The event featured world-class athletes in thrilling contests, cementing its reputation as a leading international competition in Jiu-Jitsu and Grappling. (ANI/ WAM)

