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Home / World / Abu Dhabi: Indian Embassy to hold Open House for advices on labour issues, consular services

Abu Dhabi: Indian Embassy to hold Open House for advices on labour issues, consular services

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ANI
Updated At : 07:15 AM Mar 26, 2026 IST
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Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 26 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi will hold an open house in its premises on March 27 (Friday), an official statement said.

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During the Open House session, the members of the Indian community can meet the Embassy officials regarding any queries/advice on labour issues, consular matters, educational matters, welfare issues, etc. It may be noted that NO Consular services (renewal of passport, issuance of any documents, attestation, etc) will be provided during the Open House.

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Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar said that on Wednesday, six Arab states- the State of Qatar, the State of Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan renewed their condemnation in the strongest terms of the blatant Iranian attacks.

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Meanwhile, Speaker of Iran's Parliament, MB Ghalibaf, said that they have received reports of enemy countries preparing to occupy one of Iran's islands.

He further said that Iran is monitoring all enemy movements.

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In a post on X, he said, "Based on some intelligence reports, Iran's enemies are preparing to occupy one of the Iranian islands with support from one of the regional countries. Our forces are monitoring all enemy movements, and if they take any step, all the vital infrastructure of that regional country will be targeted with relentless, unceasing attacks."

Also, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the US has failed to achieve its key war objectives against Iran, including securing a quick military victory and bringing about regime change in Tehran, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The Pentagon had earlier ordered that some 2,000 more soldiers from the US Army's 82nd Airborne Division move to the Middle East from their North Carolina base, as per Al Jazeera.

That's in addition to two Marine Expeditionary Units already en route from opposite sides of the Pacific: The Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group moving in from Japan. The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group en route from San Diego. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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