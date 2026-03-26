icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Abu Dhabi: Indian national among two killed by missile debris

Abu Dhabi: Indian national among two killed by missile debris

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:10 PM Mar 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 26 (ANI): An Indian national is among two individuals who tragically lost their lives following a ballistic missile interception over Abu Dhabi on Thursday. One Indian national is also injured in the incident.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the Abu Dhabi Media Office stated that the fatalities occurred "as part of the ongoing follow-up to the previously reported incident caused by falling debris following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems."

Advertisement

The incident "has resulted in the deaths of two individuals of Pakistani and Indian nationality, and in injuries ranging from serious to moderate sustained by three individuals of Emirati, Jordanian, and Indian nationality."

Advertisement

In response to the situation, authorities have urged caution regarding the dissemination of news. "The public is advised to obtain information only from official sources and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information," the statement added.

The fatal nature of the interception became clear on Thursday after falling debris struck a busy thoroughfare, resulting in the deaths of the two individuals and leaving three others injured. These casualties occurred specifically on Sweihan Street following the activation of air defence protocols to neutralise the incoming threat.

Advertisement

While the primary missile was successfully neutralised by the defence systems, the subsequent rain of fragments over a populated area caused significant distress and damage. Emergency services were deployed to the scene immediately to assist the victims and manage the wreckage caused to several vehicles.

This event underscores the inherent risks posed by falling shrapnel during high-altitude interceptions, even when defence systems perform as intended. Consequently, officials have indicated that further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses, while reiterating the importance of relying on credible, official communication to prevent the spread of unconfirmed reports. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts