Abu Dhabi: Indian national among two killed by missile debris

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 26 (ANI): An Indian national is among two individuals who tragically lost their lives following a ballistic missile interception over Abu Dhabi on Thursday. One Indian national is also injured in the incident.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the Abu Dhabi Media Office stated that the fatalities occurred "as part of the ongoing follow-up to the previously reported incident caused by falling debris following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems."

Advertisement

As part of the ongoing follow-up to the previously reported incident caused by falling debris following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems, the incident has resulted in the deaths of two individuals of Pakistani and Indian nationality, and… — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) March 26, 2026

The incident "has resulted in the deaths of two individuals of Pakistani and Indian nationality, and in injuries ranging from serious to moderate sustained by three individuals of Emirati, Jordanian, and Indian nationality."

Advertisement

In response to the situation, authorities have urged caution regarding the dissemination of news. "The public is advised to obtain information only from official sources and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information," the statement added.

The fatal nature of the interception became clear on Thursday after falling debris struck a busy thoroughfare, resulting in the deaths of the two individuals and leaving three others injured. These casualties occurred specifically on Sweihan Street following the activation of air defence protocols to neutralise the incoming threat.

Advertisement

While the primary missile was successfully neutralised by the defence systems, the subsequent rain of fragments over a populated area caused significant distress and damage. Emergency services were deployed to the scene immediately to assist the victims and manage the wreckage caused to several vehicles.

This event underscores the inherent risks posed by falling shrapnel during high-altitude interceptions, even when defence systems perform as intended. Consequently, officials have indicated that further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses, while reiterating the importance of relying on credible, official communication to prevent the spread of unconfirmed reports. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)