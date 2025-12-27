Abu Dhabi Sports Council to organise 'Cyber Run & Ride' in January

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 27 (ANI/WAM): Abu Dhabi will host the Cyber Run & Ride community event on 17-18 January 2026, bringing together running and cycling activities in an initiative that promotes an active and healthy lifestyle while raising awareness of technology and digital security.

The event is organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, with sponsorship from the UAE Cybersecurity Council, as part of ongoing efforts to encourage community engagement, healthy living, and digital awareness.

The event will be held within a dedicated event village featuring a range of community activities and interactive experiences, aimed at engaging participants of all ages and fostering an environment that combines sport with technical knowledge in a safe and energetic setting.

Participants will be able to take part in running races on 17 January across multiple distances, including half marathon, 10km, 5km, and 2.5km, while cycling participation will be offered in a non-timed format on 18 January.

Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, said that Cyber Run & Ride reflects the belief that a well-informed family and physically and mentally healthy individuals form the first line of defence against rapidly evolving digital challenges.

He noted that criminal networks increasingly exploit cyberspace and social media platforms to target youth and children through deceptive methods, underscoring the need for comprehensive family and community awareness.

He added that the event is not merely a sporting activity, but a broader awareness message highlighting the importance of adopting healthy lifestyles and engaging in positive activities, which play a vital role in protecting individuals from cybercrime and online drug trafficking schemes.

Dr Al Kuwaiti emphasised the close link between physical and mental health and digital security, explaining that regular physical activity enhances focus, raises awareness, and helps build balanced personalities capable of distinguishing between safe behaviours and risky digital practices. He also stressed the critical role of families in promoting digital awareness by monitoring and guiding children, fostering open dialogue, and educating them on cybersecurity practices, contributing to the development of a digitally aware generation that uses technology safely and responsibly.

Concluding his remarks, Dr Al Kuwaiti reaffirmed that such initiatives reflect the UAE's commitment to building a healthy and digitally secure society, calling on community members to actively participate in events that enhance awareness, promote prevention, and reinforce social responsibility values.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said that organising the event aligns with the council's vision of promoting community sports.

"We aim through Cyber Run & Ride to encourage community members to adopt an active lifestyle while delivering an integrated sporting experience that combines entertainment and awareness, ultimately enhancing quality of life in Abu Dhabi," Al Awani said.

He added that the partnership with the Cybersecurity Council coincides with the announcement of 2026 as the Year of the Family, supporting national agenda objectives for the growth and stability of Emirati families, and reinforcing awareness among citizens and residents of the importance of family cohesion as the cornerstone of a strong and prosperous society.

Further details regarding the event, including routes, accompanying activities, and the online registration link, will be announced in due course.

Cyber Run & Ride builds on the success of the inaugural Run & Ride event, held on 18 February 2024 along the Abu Dhabi Corniche, which attracted thousands of participants and strengthened the event's position as a leading community initiative supporting health and sport. (ANI/WAM)

