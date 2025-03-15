DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Abu Dhabi to host 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming Indoor

Abu Dhabi to host 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming Indoor

The UAE Swimming Federation announced that Abu Dhabi will host the 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming Indoor next October.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:11 AM Mar 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 15 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Swimming Federation announced that Abu Dhabi will host the 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming Indoor next October.

Scheduled from October 30 to November 3, this prestigious competition will take place at the Mohamed Bin Zayed City Sports Centre in Abu Dhabi. The event promises to bring together the world's top finswimmers for a spectacular display of speed, technique, and endurance.

The 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming Indoor is being organised under the authority of CMAS (World Underwater Federation). The event will feature races for both senior (18 and over) and junior (12-17) categories, covering a wide range of distances and styles.

Advertisement

CMAS set the deadline for registrations through its portal on August 25. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper