Abu Dhabi welcomes regional scouting leaders for Arab Scout Conference, Arab Scout Youth Forum

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 8 (ANI/WAM): The Emirates Scout Association, the UAE's official national scouting organisation, has welcomed regional scouting leaders for the 31st Arab Scout Conference and the 6th Arab Scout Youth Forum, held in Abu Dhabi from 9 to 21 November, under the patronage of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Organised by the Arab Scout Region and the Arab Scout Organisation, the events will bring together young people and scouting leaders from across the Arab world to advance the region's commitment to scouting education and youth development.

The events are also an opportunity to recognise the achievements of the past three years, and celebrate the growth and impact of scouting in the Arab region, which now includes 515,000 scouts across 19 national scouting organisations.

This year's event is particularly significant as it marks the first opportunity within the region to implement the new strategy for scouting, which was unanimously adopted at the 43rd World Scout Conference in Egypt in 2024. Led by a vision to offer transformative learning experiences and an inclusive environment for every young person involved in scouting, the strategy seeks to position the scout movement as a leading force for promoting peace, youth leadership and sustainability.

Salem Abdul Rahman Al Darmaki, Chairman of the Emirates Scout Association and Vice Chairman of the Arab Scout Committee, stated: "It is a great honour for the Emirates Scout Association to host the 31st Arab Scout Conference in Abu Dhabi, more than three decades after we hosted the 18th Conference in 1988, under the patronage of the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. This is a historic moment in which we reaffirm our commitment to the scouting mission of building individuals and instilling values".

He further asserted: "This event reflects the visionary guidance of our leadership, which places youth at the heart of national priorities, in line with the UAE's overarching vision of human development and empowerment. In close collaboration with both local and federal partners, the Association has worked diligently to ensure the success of this significant Arab event."

Abdullah Mohammad Al Turaiji, Chairperson of the Arab Scout Committee, said: "We greatly value the significant role played by the Emirates Scout Association in the success of this prominent Arab event, and the high level of organisational readiness they have demonstrated, which reflects a proud image of the UAE to the Arab world. The convening of the Conference under the patronage of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan embodies the exceptional support provided by the leadership to young people and reaffirms that the future is built by the minds and hands of today's generation."

Hany Abdulmonem, Secretary General of Arab Scout Organisation and Regional Director of the Arab Scout Region, added: "This conference is not merely an organisational meeting; it serves as a platform for dialogue where the Arab Scout Movement reaffirms its collective commitment to shaping a better future. Scouting continues to play a pivotal role in empowering youth, fostering innovation, and building strong partnerships across the Arab world.

The conference will address the new triennial plan, highlight youth-led initiatives, and adopt collaborative projects between Arab Scout Associations aimed at enhancing efficiency, governance and effective leadership. These efforts underscore the essential value of scouting in developing young people into active, responsible citizens who contribute to the progress of their communities and the world."

The Conference will offer a strategic platform for dialogue and collaboration between the leadership of national scout organisations, together with government and non-governmental partners, to shape the future of scouting in the Arab region. Throughout the event, delegates will adopt conference resolutions and constitutional amendments, elect new members to the Arab Regional Scout Committee, and select host countries for upcoming regional events, including the 34th Arab Scout Camp in 2026, the 6th Arab Scout Educational Forum in 2027, the 32nd Arab Scout Conference and the 7th Arab Scout Youth Forum in 2028.

Preceding the Conference, the 6th Arab Scout Youth Forum is scheduled to take place from 9 to 14 November and will convene youth delegates from the ages of 18 to 26 years to engage in workshops and discussions on pressing regional and global issues, including peacebuilding, climate change, social inclusion, sustainable development and the role of young people in shaping policy. (ANI/WAM)

