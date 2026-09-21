Accept 7 conditions for talks or face ‘decisive war’, Iran tells US

Iran has conveyed seven conditions to the United States through Qatari mediators to begin negotiations aimed at ending the ongoing war, while warning that Tehran is prepared for a "decisive war" if Washington rejects its demands.

Iran's conditions include ending the war on all fronts, releasing frozen Iranian funds, and lifting the naval blockade.

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Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said there would be no opening of the Strait of Hormuz until Iran's seven conditions were met, adding that Tehran must pursue both military action and negotiations at the appropriate time.

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Addressing the Iranian Parliament, Ghalibaf said, "With all military power we have, we must push back the enemy and deal him fatal blows...we must consolidate these advantages with the tools of diplomacy until we reach the stage of deterrence by imposing defeat on the enemy."

He said Iran's positions in the diplomatic arena were "completely clear, rational, and non-negotiable", adding that its conditions had been conveyed to the other side through mediators. "The enemy knows very well that the path of deception and unilateral imposition is closed," Ghalibaf said.

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Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said Qatar had conveyed Iran's conditions to Washington and Tehran was awaiting US President Donald Trump's response.

In a post on X, Rezaei said: "Tehran's message is clear and unambiguous; if Washington wants to escape the quagmire it has created for itself and avoid getting further entangled in it, it has no choice but to accept Iran's rights and conditions....Trump's threats will not achieve any results. We are prepared for a decisive war."

Qatar and Pakistan have been working to re-establish negotiations between Tehran and Washington since the expiry of a memorandum of understanding last month. Regional countries have also been seeking an end to the conflict that began after the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in late February.

Rezaei did not rule out the possibility of another US strike, saying it was "very much on the cards" based on Iranian military assessments. He said Tehran was prepared for such a scenario and that its military planning had changed following two earlier rounds of fighting.

The Iranian security chief said Tehran's current planning was focused on US naval assets stretching from the Gulf through the Gulf of Oman and into the Arabian Sea. He claimed Iran had also recently test-fired a multi-warhead anti-ship missile near a US vessel or aircraft carrier.

Rezaei warned that any future Iranian response could be extensive, targeting US bases in the region as well as American commercial interests and companies operating locally.

Asked whether the war could end soon, Rezaei said: "In practical terms, the war is still going on. However, Tehran is pursuing a strategy aimed at bringing the conflict to an end as soon as possible."