"Accomplished more in 43 days than most administrations," says President Trump

Washington, DC [US], March 5 (ANI): US President Donald Trump said that his administration has accomplished more in 43 days than most administrations in four years or eight years and "we have just started." He stated that the US is on the "verge of a comeback, the likes of which has never witnessed."

Donald Trump is addressing the joint session of Congress on Tuesday (local time), his first since taking over as President in his second term in office.

After greeting Johnson, US Vice President JD Vance, US First Lady Melania Trump, and Congress, Trump began his address. Trump said, "America is back," to applause and chants of "USA, USA" from Republican lawmakers.

In his joint session of the Congress, he said, "Six weeks ago, I stood beneath the dome of this capitol and proclaimed the dawn of the golden age of America. From that moment on it has been nothing but swift and unrelenting action to usher in the greatest and most successful era in the history of our country. We have accomplished more in 43 days than most administrations accomplished in four years or eight years, and we are just getting started. Our spirit is back, our pride is back, and our confidence is back and American Dream is surging bigger and better than ever before. The American dream is unstoppable and our country is on the verge of a comeback, the likes of which has never witnessed and perhaps will never witness again."

Recalling his election victory, Trump said, "The presidential election of November 5 was a mandate like has not been seen in many decades," noting that he won all seven battleground states.

He said, "We won the popular vote by big numbers and won counties in our country," as Democratic Representative Al Green rose to interrupt him. In response, Republicans quickly stood and chanted "USA, USA."

Speaker Mike Johnson rose and instructed the chamber to maintain decorum. He said, "Members are engaging in wilful and continuing breach of decorum, and the chair is prepared to direct the Sergeant at Arms to restore order to the joint session."

Johnson said, "Mr Green take your seat." Johnson said. "Take your seat, sir." Green said, "He has no mandate," referring to Trump.

Mike Johnson said, "Finding that members continue to engage in wilful and concerted disruption of proper decorum, the chair now directs the Sergeant at Arms to restore order, remove this gentleman from the chamber."

He said that he has signed nearly 100 executive orders and taken more than 400 executive actions since assuming office on January 20.

"Over the past six weeks, I have signed nearly 100 Executive Orders and taken more than 400 Executive Actions - a record to restore common sense, safety, optimism and wealth all across our wonderful land. The people elected me to do the job and I am doing it," he's said.

He spoke about declaring a national emergency on the southern border. He said, "Within hours of taking the oath of office, I declared a national emergency on our southern border. I deployed US military and border patrol to repel the invasion of our country and what a job they have done! As a result, illegal border crossings last month were by far the lowest ever recorded. In comparison, under Joe Biden - the worst President in American history - there were hundreds of thousands of illegal crossings a month."

Trump said that there is "absolutely nothing I can say" or do to make Democratic lawmakers happy. He said, "This is my fifth such speech to Congress. And once again, I look at the Democrats in front of me and I realise there is absolutely nothing I can say to make them happy or to make them stand or smile or applaud. Nothing I can do."

He further said, "I could find a cure to the most devastating disease, a disease that would wipe out entire nations, or announce the answers to the greatest economy in history, or the stoppage of crime to the lowest levels ever recorded. And these people sitting right here will not clap, will not stand, and certainly will not cheer for these astronomical achievements. They won't do it, no matter what. Five times I've been up here. It's very sad, and it just shouldn't be this way." (ANI)

