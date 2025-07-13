DT
Home / World / Accra gears up to host FESTAC Africa 2025

Accra gears up to host FESTAC Africa 2025

ANI
Updated At : 05:30 PM Jul 13, 2025 IST
Moscow [Russia], July 13 (ANI): Accra has officially been named the host city for the FESTAC Africa Renaissance Festival 2025, set to take place from September 21 to 27.

The landmark event is being organised in collaboration with FESTAC Africa Renaissance, the Ministry of Tourism Ghana, and the Ghana Tourism Authority, with TV BRICS serving as the festival's media partner.

Timed with symbolic significance the opening day falls on September 21, it marks the birthday of Ghana's founding President Dr Kwame Nkrumah, while the closing day aligns with World Tourism Day, 27 September.

The seven-day celebration aims to foster pan-African cultural unity, while driving growth in trade, tourism, health, and sustainable development. As reported by TV BRICS.

Under the theme, "Harnessing Health, Culture, Trade, Climate Change, Gender Equity, and Tourism for Sustainable Economic Growth," this edition of FESTAC is positioned as more than a festival, it's being seen as a strategic platform for collaboration, investment and exchange among African nations.

"FESTAC AFRICA 2025 is not just an event, it is the heartbeat of a rising continent. Ghana stands ready, not only to host, but to unite Africa in spirit, purpose and pride. Ghana is the echo that will unite the continent," said Engr Yinka Abioye, Chairman of FESTAC AFRICA.

Reinforcing the cultural and economic importance of the event, Mamee Efua Houadjeto, CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, noted, "GTA is honoured to champion FESTAC AFRICA 2025. It will serve as a cultural and economic catalyst, advancing our tourism agenda and showcasing Ghana's leadership as the cultural heartbeat of the continent."

The festival is expected to draw stakeholders from across the continent, opening new avenues for regional partnerships, cultural diplomacy, and creative industry growth, while shining a global spotlight on Ghana's enduring cultural legacy. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

