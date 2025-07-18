"Acknowledge and appreciate": India welcomes US designating LeT proxy TRF as 'Foreign Terrorist Organisation'

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): India on Friday expressed its appreciation for the US Department of State's decision to designate The Resistance Front (TRF) as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT), describing it as a significant step in the global fight against terrorism.

TRF, a proxy of the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), was the group that claimed responsibility for the killing of 26 people, mostly tourists, in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir and triggered the four-day military escalation between India and Pakistan in the coming two weeks.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) acknowledged and appreciated the leadership of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for the decision.

"The Government of India welcomes the decision of the United States Department of State to designate The Resistance Front (TRF) as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). We acknowledge and appreciate the leadership of Secretary of State Mr Marco Rubio in this regard," the statement read.

"The TRF, a proxy of the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), has been involved in numerous terror-related activities, including the heinous attack on civilians in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on 22 April 2025, for which it twice claimed responsibility," it added.

The MEA further noted that the decision aligns with India's longstanding call for international cooperation to dismantle terror infrastructure, noting that it was a "timely and important step" by the US, demonstrating the close collaboration on counterterrorism between India and the US.

"India has consistently emphasised the need for global cooperation in the fight against terrorism and the dismantling of terror infrastructure. The designation of TRF is a timely and important step reflecting the deep cooperation between India and the United States on counter-terrorism," the statement stated.

The MEA's statement also underscores India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, reaffirming its commitment to work closely with international partners.

"India remains committed to a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and will continue to work closely with its international partners to ensure that terrorist organisations and their proxies are held accountable," the statement added.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar also welcomed the move, terming it a "strong affirmation of India-US counter-terrorism cooperation".

"Appreciate SecRubio and @StateDept for designating TRF, a Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) proxy, as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). It claimed responsibility for the April 22 Pahalgam attack. Zero tolerance for terrorism," Jaishankar stated in a post on X.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a statement acknowledged that TRF under US anti-terrorism laws had claimed responsibility for the Pahalagam terror attack, and in light of this, it accorded the group as a FTO and SDGT.

The US noted this was the deadliest civilian attack in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, also carried out by LeT.

The decision, the US government stated, underscored the Trump administration's ongoing commitment to global counter-terrorism.

"These actions taken by the Department of State demonstrate the Trump Administration's commitment to protecting our national security interests, countering terrorism, and enforcing President Trump's call for justice for the Pahalgam attack," Rubio said in the statement.

"TRF and other associated aliases have been added to LeT's designation as a FTO and SDGT pursuant to section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act and Executive Order 13224, respectively. The Department of State has also reviewed and maintained the FTO designation of LeT. Amendments to FTO designations go into effect upon publication in the Federal Register," the statement further added. (ANI)

