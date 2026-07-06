Jakarta [Indonesia], July 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Indonesia on Monday as part of his three-nation tour aimed at further cementing India's Act East Policy. Welcomed with fighter jets and cultural performances, the Prime Minister's visit is aimed at deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

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His visit kicked off with a grand welcome as Indonesian Air Force fighter jets escorted the Prime Minister's aircraft upon entering Indonesian airspace, marking a ceremonial welcome.

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He was received by President Prabowo Subianto along with four other ministers at the airport.

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"Landed in Jakarta. I'm touched by President Prabowo Subianto's gesture of welcoming me at the airport. In 2018 we elevated our relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which has benefitted our people," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Modi was accorded a warm welcome by the Indian community in Jakarta. He labelled their affection and deep commitment to India's progress "truly inspiring", underlining how the diaspora continues to strengthen India's bonds with the world through its achievements across diverse fields.

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Touched by the warm welcome from the Indian community in Jakarta. Their affection and deep commitment to India's progress are truly inspiring. Our diaspora continues to strengthen India's bonds with the world through its achievements across diverse fields. pic.twitter.com/Rw8HorlnqX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2026

The Prime Minister also witnessed a series of cultural performances reflective of the strength of the cultural connection between the two countries.

On witnessing the performance of 'Homage to the Triple Gem'- which embodies the teachings of Lord Buddha, by the artistes of the Vihara Dharma Ratna Group, PM Modi called it "exceptional" and said in a post on X, "It reflected the timeless teachings of Lord Buddha and the profound values embodied in the Triple Gem. It is heartening to see the rich Buddhist heritage being preserved and celebrated with such passion by the people of Indonesia."

The performance of ‘Homage to the Triple Gem’, by the artistes of the Vihara Dharma Ratna Group, was exceptional. It reflected the timeless teachings of Lord Buddha and the profound values embodied in the Triple Gem. It is heartening to see the rich Buddhist heritage being… pic.twitter.com/4KAP3rnXGT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2026

He also saw a Bharatanatyam performance by the Samanvaya Group and lauded how the cherished traditions are being preserved and presented with such dedication and excellence.

In Jakarta, I was delighted to witness a graceful Bharatanatyam performance by the Samanvaya Group. It is gladdening to see these cherished traditions being preserved and presented with such dedication and excellence. pic.twitter.com/2xkHCYRZKD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2026

The Prime Minister also saw the performance of Wayang Kulit, Indonesia's treasured shadow puppetry tradition, bringing the timeless story of the Ramayan to life.

"It was a moving reminder of how our shared civilisational heritage has travelled across seas and generations, taking on beautiful local expressions while preserving its eternal values. My compliments to the team, which is known as Ganesh, for the performance," he said.

Witnessed a captivating performance of Wayang Kulit, Indonesia’s treasured shadow puppetry tradition, bringing the timeless story of the Ramayan to life. It was a moving reminder of how our shared civilisational heritage has travelled across seas and generations, taking on… pic.twitter.com/wmEW3QTcUT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2026

PM Modi emphasised that his visit to three nations will strengthen India's Act East Policy and MAHASAGAR Vision.

"My visit to Indonesia and Australia in the Eastern and Southern Indian Ocean respectively, followed by New Zealand will further strengthen India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision as well as our outlook towards a free and open Indo-Pacific," PM Modi said in his departure statement.

Prime Minister Modi's high-profile engagement marks his fourth visit to the maritime neighbour and is the first bilateral visit since the relationship was formally elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2018.

Ahead of his visit to the country, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement that the Prime Minister will hold bilateral discussions with President Prabowo and review the progress made in the partnership.

"In Jakarta, the Prime Minister will address a large gathering of the Indian Diaspora. India and Indonesia share historical and warm people-to-people ties. In keeping with these special bonds, the Prime Minister will visit the Prambanan Temple complex at Yogyakarta, a prominent UNESCO World Heritage site in Indonesia, " the statement said.

Speaking to ANI on PM Modi's visit, Indian Ambassador to Indonesia Sandeep Chakravorty said, " Prime Minister Modi's visit will further intensify those ties and build cooperation in many areas and open up new areas of cooperation, whether it is in manufacturing, science and technology, space, nuclear, or even educational exchanges."

The ambassador said that several agreements are expected to be signed during the visit, covering sectors including health, agriculture, food security, science, technology, space, pharmaceuticals, education, manufacturing and critical minerals.

He said, "There will be agreements in the health sector, in agriculture, in food security, in science and technology, space, pharmaceuticals, education, in manufacturing, in critical minerals. So there are many, and I think Prime Minister Modi's visit will open up new chapters of cooperation. It will give a boost to what is happening already."

Indonesia is India's second-largest trading partner within the ASEAN region, with bilateral trade reaching USD 24.78 billion during the 2025-26 fiscal year. Currently, more than 130 Indian enterprises maintain active investments across diverse sectors of the Indonesian economy.

Critical mineral cooperation is also set to take centre stage during the bilateral talks. Indonesia is a prominent player in the critical minerals sector, commanding roughly 21 per cent of the world's nickel reserves and ranking prominently among the top global producers of copper, bauxite and tin.

Prior to the visit, members of the Indian diaspora expressed their expectations for PM Modi's visit, calling for deeper cooperation across mining, energy, infrastructure and emerging technologies.

The Prime Minister's three-day visit is slated to structurally strengthen bilateral institutional mechanisms and trade channels in this vital domain.

His three-day official visit is aimed at reviewing bilateral ties and deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations. (ANI)

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