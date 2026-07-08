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Home / World / 'Act East Policy in action': Former Envoy says PM Modi's visit to Australia and New Zealand set to bolster ties, maritime security

'Act East Policy in action': Former Envoy says PM Modi's visit to Australia and New Zealand set to bolster ties, maritime security

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ANI
Updated At : 05:18 PM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's much-anticipated visit to Australia and New Zealand, former diplomat Vidya Bhushan Soni on Wednesday said that the visit will renew India's links in the region, which now also hosts a sizeable Indian diaspora. He said that the visit will also focus on maritime security and reflect India's Act East Policy in action in the wake of rising military presence of China and a lack of Washington's warmth in the region.

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Speaking to ANI, the former envoy underlined the importance of renewing the ties with Australia and New Zealand as they are "a little disappointed by the lack of warmth in US policies towards the Pacific region... From our point of view, we renew links with Australia and New Zealand."

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He highlighted how the diaspora has significantly grown in the last three to four decades in Australia, playing an important role by contributing to society.

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Detailing on other avenues of the relationship, Soni told ANI, "Safety and security, maritime security is the most important sector from their point of view and from our point of view. There should be free movement. Sea lanes must not be overshadowed by the military presence of the Chinese. Australia, therefore, will be very important."

For the New Zealand leg of PM Modi's visit, the former diplomat told ANI how the historic visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country comes amid a backdrop of the recently inked trade agreement between New Delhi and Wellington last year.

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He underlined that the agreement would open a plethora of opportunities for the two countries.

"Therefore, it is Act East Policy in action. Maritime security is important...They will be reassured by India's interest in that region," Soni told ANI.

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Australia at the invitation of his counterpart, Anthony Albanese, from July 8-10, followed by a visit to New Zealand from July 10-11 at the invitation of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

The visits are set to see discussions on reviewing the entire gamut of the bilateral partnership, interaction with the Indian diaspora and key business and sports personalities. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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