New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): The Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) has called for the immediate deployment of Indian Navy assets to protect Indian crews and flagged vessels operating in high-risk waters, a day after commercial vessel 'MSV Faize Noore Oliya' sank in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen.

Advertisement

Addressing an urgent letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, FSUI cited escalating hostilities involving Iran, Israel, the United States, and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war; the union warned that commercial shipping routes have turned into "active danger zones".

Advertisement

The FSUI emphasised that continuous missile and drone attacks targeting merchant ships have resulted in tragic losses, noting that "recent attacks in the Black Sea that have caused casualties among Indian seafarers, along with reports of missing crew and desperate appeals for safety, underline the alarming situation our seafarers confront daily."

Advertisement

"Ongoing hostilities involving Iran, Israel and the United States, together with the continuing Russia-Ukraine war, have turned commercial shipping routes into active danger zones. Missiles and drones continue to target merchant vessels, resulting in the loss of precious Indian lives. Recent attacks in the Black Sea that have caused casualties among Indian seafarers, along with reports of missing crew and desperate appeals for safety, underline the alarming situation our seafarers confront daily," the letter read.

The union drew specific attention to a recent escalation, stating that on August 4, 2026, the MSV Faize Noore Oliya, "an Indian-flagged vessel carrying 13 Indian crew members, came under attack while transiting the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait," a critical chokepoint where "Yemen's government-affiliated forces have attributed the attack to the Houthis."

Advertisement

Pointing out that current geopolitical conflicts "show no immediate signs of resolution," the union formally requested executive intervention in line with official advisories.

"We respectfully urge the Government of India to deploy maximum Indian Navy assets and protection measures for Indian-flagged vessels and vessels carrying Indian seafarers in the Black Sea and the Red Sea, with particular focus on the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, until a lasting settlement is achieved among the parties concerned," the FSUI stated.

Concluding its appeal, the union stressed that because "Indian seafarers continue to serve global trade under extremely hazardous conditions," timely naval support is vital to provide "the security they urgently need and reaffirm India's commitment to the safety of its maritime workforce."

Urgent Appeal to Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji Indian seafarers face grave threats in the Strait of Hormuz, Black Sea & Red Sea. On 4 August 2026, Indian-flagged MSV Faize Noore Oliya 14 crew (13 Indian crew) was attacked in the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait by Houthis. Missiles &… pic.twitter.com/L7tMoQFJXv — FSUI (@FSUIINDIA) August 5, 2026

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs also condemned the attack on Indian-flagged commercial vessel 'MSV Faize Noore Oliya', which sank in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen, and said all 13 Indian nationals aboard the vessel have been rescued.

"All 13 Indian nationals have been rescued," the Ministry said, adding that the Indian Embassy in Riyadh is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with Yemeni authorities for the safety and security of the crew."We thank the Yemeni authorities for their support," the MEA said.

The Ministry also expressed concern over continued attacks on commercial shipping in the region. "The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply worrisome," it said.

"The targeting of commercial shipping in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest," the MEA added.

Additionally, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal also expressed strong condemnation of the attack and said that he had instructed the Director General Maritime Administration (DGMA) to take immediate steps in coordination with all agencies to ensure the security of Indian seafarers in the region and provide necessary assistance to the rescued crew.

According to Anadolu News Agency, citing Yemen's government-aligned National Resistance Forces (NRF), the vessel was attacked while sailing about 13 nautical miles south of Al Hudaydah, causing it to sink.

The incident comes amid renewed concerns over maritime security in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait following a resurgence of attacks targeting commercial vessels. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)