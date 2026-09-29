Activist Tasleema Akhter questions Pakistan’s Kashmir narrative, raises PoJK rights concerns

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Socio-political and human rights activist Tasleema Akhter, speaking exclusively to ANI after attending the 63rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, raised concerns over the situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), noting the restrictions on civil liberties, violence and military intervention in the region.

Referring to remarks made by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the United Nations General Assembly, Akhter said the statement itself highlighted the scale of the terrorism issue.

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“Look, when we look at Shehbaz Sharif's statement, he said that if we do not stop terrorists, they will spread from London to America. Shehbaz himself has told the world that he comes from a terror industry,” she said.

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Akhter also questioned Pakistan's repeated raising of the Kashmir issue at international forums while stating that violence continues in the region.

"They repeatedly raise the Kashmir issue – the same Kashmir where they carry out killings. I am not targeting any country, but I am asking: the Kashmir over which they make an issue, why do they also carry out killings there? How can they speak about it on an international platform after carrying out killings of people?" she said.

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On the rights of people in PoJK, Akhter said they should receive the same basic rights as people elsewhere.

"I believe that the people of PoJK should also receive the same basic rights that every human being is entitled to. They (Pakistan) keep claiming that the people of PoJK are free, but if that were the case, the internet would not remain shut for 4 months, and there would not be bloodshed there," she said.

"The people of PoJK who wanted their own representatives faced injustice there. The Pakistani administration has installed a dictatorial government there, and whatever the Pakistani Army wants is what happens there," Akhter said.

She further accused Pakistan of using violence and fear in Jammu and Kashmir, while saying that her efforts were aimed at seeking justice for victims of terrorism.

"Pakistan has carried out atrocities against Jammu and Kashmir since the 1990s. We are trying to get justice for the families of victims of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan tries to create fear through violence, but we are supporters of peace; we are supporters of humanity. Pakistan carries out propaganda to sustain its own industry," she said.

Comparing the situation in Jammu and Kashmir with PoJK, Akhter said there was a significant difference in development and living conditions.

"There is a huge difference between the development in Jammu and Kashmir and the conditions in PoJK. Employment and healthcare are very good here; there is peace here. But the biggest problem in PoJK is that there is Army intervention in everything," she said.

"The right to protest is being suppressed there. The needs of the people there should be fulfilled instead of torturing them. Nothing is achieved through killings; rather, it only damages a country's image," she added.

Akhter said people in Jammu and Kashmir have access to rights and that efforts were being made in areas including infrastructure, education and peaceful living.

"In Jammu and Kashmir, we have all our rights, and the administration and the Government of India listen to our concerns properly. Efforts are being made not only for infrastructure but also for a peaceful life and education. The people of PoJK should also get such rights, which they are demanding," she said.

She also raised concerns over what she described as restrictions on peaceful protests and targeting of activists and journalists in PoJK and other areas.

"Our voice is against terrorism, against violence. The whole world has seen that Pakistan is failing to fulfil the basic needs of its people, such as food, clothing and shelter. It is unable to control peaceful protests. Activists are being detained, and journalists are being targeted and jailed," Akhter said.

"People are being killed everywhere -- in Rawalakot, Gilgit-Baltistan and other places. The Pakistan Army and Rangers should stop violence and take care of the people," she added. (ANI)

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