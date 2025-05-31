ADU elevates innovation at 12th Undergraduate Research and Innovation Competition

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 31 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) hosted the 12th edition of the Undergraduate Research and Innovation Competition (URIC) on May 29 at its main campus in Abu Dhabi.

For the third consecutive year, the event was sponsored by RTX, demonstrating the company's ongoing commitment to supporting STEM education and fostering innovation in the UAE and beyond.

The hybrid annual event brought together exceptional undergraduate talent from around the world to present breakthrough research and creative solutions across 27 academic disciplines, including engineering, business, education, law, and health sciences.

This year's competition drew 650 research submissions from approximately 1,300 students representing 105 universities across 14 countries, reaffirming URIC's position as the largest undergraduate research platform in the GCC and MENA region.

The event celebrated a diverse range of pioneering projects, including innovations in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Biomedical Engineering and Clinical Sciences, Cybersecurity, Finance, Fintech, E-commerce, and Digital Marketing, Sustainable and Renewable Energy, highlighting the breadth and depth of innovation led by undergraduate students.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, commented: "URIC continues to shine a spotlight on the ingenuity and research excellence of our youth. At ADU, we are deeply committed to fostering a culture of discovery that empowers students to drive meaningful change. Through initiatives like URIC, we bridge academia with real-world impact - nurturing young innovators who will shape the UAE's future as a knowledge-based, sustainable economy.

RTX's sustained partnership with URIC has been invaluable in providing students with the resources and opportunities to translate their innovative ideas into tangible solutions. Their commitment directly contributes to the development of a skilled workforce ready to tackle future challenges."

He added: "We are immensely proud of all participating students and grateful to the faculty mentors, judges, and strategic partners who help bring this event to life each year."

Professor Montasir Qasymeh, Associate Provost for Research, Innovation, and Academic Development at Abu Dhabi University, said: "This year's competition has hosted startup companies and witnessed significant interest from stakeholders, including government agencies, the private sector, and venture capital firms. Students were actively involved in various aspects of innovation and entrepreneurship. This is a significant experience for students, helping them mature to a competitive level by gaining hands-on expertise."

Now in its twelfth year, URIC has become a cornerstone of Abu Dhabi University's commitment to championing youth-driven research and entrepreneurship. The competition aligns closely with the UAE's vision to empower emerging talent, foster knowledge creation, and build a more inclusive and sustainable future. In 2024, URIC attracted nearly 600 research submissions spanning 27 disciplines, with participation from 1,400 students representing 78 universities across 16 countries in the MENA region and beyond. Delivered in a hybrid format, the competition continues to grow its global reach while cultivating a vibrant platform for students to innovate, collaborate, and lead. (ANI/WAM)

