Advocate Mehran Khawaja urges global protests against crackdown in PoJK

Rawalakot [PoJK], July 5 (ANI): Advocate Mehran Khawaja has called on overseas Kashmiris and supporters across the world to intensify peaceful protests against what he described as Pakistan's continued repression in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), over widespread human rights violations, prolonged internet restrictions, arbitrary arrests and excessive use of force by security agencies.

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In a video statement, Khawaja said that demonstrations had been organised in several countries, particularly in London, where he claimed that large numbers of members of the Kashmiri diaspora had gathered to express solidarity with people in the region. He said similar programmes were held in various cities and institutions worldwide to convey opposition to the ongoing crackdown.

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Khawaja alleged that authorities had imposed a month-long internet shutdown beginning on June 5 and accused security forces of carrying out violence, shelling, arbitrary arrests and enforced disappearances. He claimed these measures reflected the failure of the ruling establishment to address the people's demands through democratic means.

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Criticising Pakistan's security institutions, Khawaja alleged that state forces were being used against civilians instead of protecting them.

He accused security personnel of using public funds while allegedly targeting unarmed protesters, including young people and women. He further alleged that security operations had resulted in fear and suffering among local communities.

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Addressing overseas Kashmiris, Khawaja urged them to continue mobilising international support and encouraged residents, particularly in Dadyal and surrounding areas, to participate in peaceful demonstrations despite the prevailing security situation. He said public unity is essential to counter what he described as state oppression.

Khwaja maintained that protesters should remain peaceful while sending a strong message against what he called tyranny. He urged participants not to lose courage, asserting that the movement for fundamental rights would continue despite the government's actions.

His remarks come amid heightened tensions in PoJK, where protests over governance and public grievances have intensified in recent weeks. (ANI)

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