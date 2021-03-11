Afghanistan militants strike Pak army post, kill 3 soldiers

PTI

Islamabad, April 23

At least three Pakistani soldiers were killed after militants from across the border in Afghanistan fired indiscriminately at their military check post, the Pakistan Army said on Saturday.

The militants opened fire from across the Afghanistan border in the Dewagar area of North Waziristan. “As per credible Intelligence reports, due to firing from our own troops, the terrorists suffered heavy casualties,” a statement by Pakistan said.

"Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that the Afghan government will not allow conduct of such activities in the future," it said. Earlier this month, seven Pakistani soldiers were killed after their vehicle was ambushed by militants in Datakhel of North Waziristan district, a newspaper reported. In March, four soldiers were killed in the same vicinity in an intense exchange with militants trying to infiltrate from the Afghanistan border. —