New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): As India and Afghanistan continue to deepen engagements, the Ministry of External Affairs informed on Tuesday that Agriculture Minister Mawlawi Ataullah Omari's visit to India marked the fourth ministerial-level engagement between the two countries.

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He made the remarks while addressing the media briefing here in the national capital on Tuesday and informed that Omari met the Union Agriculture Minister, the Food Processing Minister, and the Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita. He also interacted with industry bodies, including FICCI and the PHD Chamber of Commerce, as well as several national and international organisations associated with the agriculture sector.

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"He was here for almost a week. He met with our Agriculture Minister, Food Processing Minister, and Minister of State in External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita. He also had several business meetings with FICCI, the PHD Chamber of Commerce, and several organisations, international and national, connected with agriculture in the country," Jaiswal said.

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Highlighting bilateral trade, the MEA spokesperson said the air freight corridor between Kabul and India remains operational and is facilitating the movement of goods between the two countries.

"This was the fourth Ministerial meeting that has happened since October with Afghanistan. Now, the question is, how do we trade? There is an air freight corridor which is in operation between Kabul and India. Through this air freight corridor, trading in goods is happening between Afghanistan and India," he added.

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Meanwhile, speaking about India's development cooperation with Bangladesh, Jaiswal said New Delhi's projects are implemented in consultation with Dhaka.

"The development cooperation programme that we have in Bangladesh is done in mutual consultations, and that continues to be the case," he said.

Last week, during the press briefing in New Delhi, Jaiswal underlined that India's development assistance for projects in Bangladesh is based on a mutually agreed roadmap that is regularly reviewed. (ANI)

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