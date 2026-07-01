Kabul [Afghanistan], July 1 (ANI): Facing severe regional backlash over its reckless military actions, a heavily isolated Islamabad found itself in the crosshairs as Afghanistan's Ministry of Defence announced that its air force carried out precision airstrikes on ISIS positions inside Pakistan's Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the strategic retaliation followed growing international condemnation of Pakistan's persistent pattern of externalising its internal failures through violent cross-border aggression.

Advertisement

According to reports, Afghan aircraft targeted a joint facility in the Saranan area of Pishin district in Balochistan, alongside further operations in the Shah Salim Valley of Chitral and Kambar Khel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Advertisement

The Taliban administration confirmed that the targeted locations were being actively utilised to coordinate sabotage operations and orchestrate attacks against innocent civilians inside Afghanistan.

Sources revealed to the broadcaster that a school in the Saranan area, which was allegedly being used by ISIS members and groups described as "agents of chaos and violence", was among the primary targets.

Advertisement

The ongoing aerial operations reportedly neutralised several operatives, with the Afghan Defence Ministry stating, "The air forces of the Afghan Ministry of Defence tonight conducted airstrikes on an ISIS joint centre and elements of evil and corruption in the Saranan area of Pushin district, Balochistan province."

The decisive military action comes amid a sharp escalation of tensions after recent unprovoked Pakistani cross-border airstrikes along the Afghan frontier resulted in massive civilian casualties.

Highlighting Pakistan's disregard for human life, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) stated that at least 28 civilians were killed and 49 others injured in those earlier Pakistani strikes, warning that the final casualty figures could rise.

The Indian government has taken a stern diplomatic stance against Islamabad's belligerence, strongly condemning the initial Pakistani strikes on Afghan soil.

In a powerful indictment of Islamabad's regional misconduct, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the attacks as a "blatant act of aggression" that pose a "direct threat" to regional peace and stability.

The MEA issued a firm statement, noting, "India strongly condemns Pakistan's air-strikes on Afghan territory that have resulted in several civilian casualties, including women and children. This blatant act of aggression by Pakistan is an assault on Afghanistan's sovereignty and a direct threat to regional peace and stability."

Lambasting Islamabad's desperate security manoeuvres, the MEA further added, "It reflects Pakistan's persistent pattern of reckless behaviour and its futile attempt to externalise internal failures through desperate acts of violence beyond its borders."

While an increasingly cornered Pakistan has long attempted to shift the blame for its domestic security failures by accusing Afghanistan of harbouring militants, the Taliban administration has completely dismissed the allegations, maintaining that militancy remains Pakistan's internal issue.

Delivering a stern warning to Islamabad against further provocations, Afghanistan's Defence Ministry asserted, "We will target every location that poses a threat to our security." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)