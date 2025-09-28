DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Afghan deportees allege police mistreatment in Pakistan, urge aid as camps shut

Afghan deportees allege police mistreatment in Pakistan, urge aid as camps shut

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:45 PM Sep 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 28 (ANI): Afghans deported from Pakistan have voiced concern about police mistreatment in that country and the difficulties they are facing upon return, Tolo News reported.

Advertisement

Many deportees are calling on the Islamic Emirate and aid organisations to provide shelter and support.

Shireen Del, a deportee from Pakistan, said: "It has been twelve days since we came. We are migrants; we came from Lahore. There were many problems there. Now we are going to Kunduz, but I have nothing."

Advertisement

Another returnee, Ahmad, said: "We came from Pakistan. I have no land, I have nothing. The Islamic Emirate must support us."

Shamila, who was also deported, said: "The police created many problems there, and the situation was very difficult."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Pakistani media, quoting the federal government, reported that Islamabad has closed five Afghan refugee camps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that had been operational for four decades.

Three were located in Haripur, one in Chitral, and another in Upper Dir. The Panian camp in Haripur alone had hosted more than 100,000 refugees, according to the reports.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has said that more than 2.8 million Afghans have returned from Iran and Pakistan so far in 2025.

In its update, the agency stated: "More than 2.8 million Afghans from Iran and Pakistan have returned so far in 2025, with recent earthquakes in Afghanistan exacerbating existing vulnerabilities. Although Encashment Centres in Afghanistan remain closed due to restrictions on female staff, UNHCR continues to operate in border areas, providing cash assistance and other support."

Tolo News further reported that refugee rights activist Nazar Nazari warned the situation will worsen following the camp closures.

"With the closure of several Afghan refugee camps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the difficulties of refugees will increase significantly. These camps were a safe place for thousands of families, especially women, children, and the elderly to live and receive basic aid," he said.

Earlier, the Commission for Refugee Affairs reported that in just the past week alone, 48,024 Afghans had returned from Iran and Pakistan, according to Tolo News. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts