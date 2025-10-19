Doha [Qatar], October 19 (ANI): Afghanistan's Deputy Minister of Interior, Mohammad Nabi Omari, has sharply criticised Pakistan's military regime for its recent airstrikes in Afghanistan, saying the attacks were carried out "at the instigation of others", Tolo News reported.

Advertisement

Referring to the strikes that killed at least 10 people, including three Afghan cricketers, in Paktika province on Friday, Omari accused Pakistan of acting under external influence rather than out of its own decision.

Advertisement

"These attacks were not of their own desire or decision, but rather carried out at the instigation of others," Omari said.

Advertisement

In a strong rebuke to Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Omari also reacted to his recent praise-filled remarks about US President Donald Trump during the Gaza peace summit held in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh.

"We were embarrassed that we wish [Shehbaz Sharif] were not Muslim," he said.

Advertisement

At the Gaza peace summit attended by many world leaders, including Trump, after a hostage exchange between Israel and Hamas, Shehbaz Sharif praised President Donald Trump, describing POTUS as a "man of peace."

Omari further denied Pakistan's claims that the Afghan Taliban are harbouring Pakistani militants. "The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has not provided refuge to Pakistani Taliban; they are stationed in the tribal areas," he added, as per TOLO News.

He added that Pakistan owes its independence to Afghan fighters, saying, "If there had been no mujahideen, Pakistan today would also be under Russian occupation."

His remarks come amid high-level talks in Doha between Afghanistan and Pakistan's defence ministers following Islamabad's airstrikes in Paktika province.

The meeting, mediated by Qatar, is aimed at defusing tensions and preventing further escalation. According to the Afghan Foreign Ministry, the talks are being led by Afghanistan's Defence Minister Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob and Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif.

Before the talks began, Kabul accused Pakistan of violating its sovereignty and initiating the latest conflict. "The Islamic Emirate is not a follower of war; rather, it was the Pakistani side that initiated the conflict by violating Afghanistan's airspace," the Afghan Foreign Ministry said.

The Ministry stated that before the talks, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyed Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation.

In an X post, the ministry wrote, "In these talks, bilateral relations and recent regional issues were discussed, particularly with regard to the violation of Afghanistan's sovereignty by Pakistan."

The Ministry further added, "We are respectfully awaiting the talks to see what results can be achieved. The Iranian Foreign Minister expressed satisfaction with the start of talks between both sides and emphasised resolving the issue through diplomacy. Seyed Abbas Araghchi, while emphasising resolving the issue through negotiations and mutual understanding. He expressed readiness to assist from his side, which was appreciated by the Foreign Minister, and assurance was given that talks are practically ongoing."

Pakistan, however, maintains that its military actions target "cross-border terrorism against Pakistan emanating from Afghanistan."

In a post on X, the Pakistan foreign ministry said, "A high-level delegation from Pakistan, led by our Minister of Defence, will hold discussions with representatives of the Afghan Taliban in Doha today. The talks will focus on immediate measures to end cross-border terrorism against Pakistan emanating from Afghanistan and restore peace and stability along the Pak-Afghan border."

This comes after Pakistan violated a ceasefire, killing at least six people, including two children, and wounding seven others in a series of airstrikes in Afghanistan's southeastern Paktika province, marking a breach of the recent truce between the two neighbouring countries, Tolo News reported on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid condemned the strikes as "provocative and deliberate attempts to prolong the conflict", adding that Afghan forces have been instructed to avoid retaliation while talks with Pakistan continue.

The latest escalation follows repeated airstrikes by Pakistan in Afghanistan's southeastern regions, with Kabul warning that it "reserves the right to respond" if such violations persist. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)