Home / World / Afghan journalists allege limited, untimely access to information

Afghan journalists allege limited, untimely access to information

ANI
Updated At : 11:30 PM Dec 28, 2025 IST
Kabul [Afghanistan], December 28 (ANI): A number of journalists in Kabul have voiced concerns over what they describe as limited and untimely access to information, as reported by Tolo News.

They say that over the past year, they have faced challenges such as delays in receiving information, the absence of a media law, and economic difficulties.

Zabihullah Sharifi, a journalist, told Tolo News, "We journalists in Afghanistan face many problems, including lack of access to information and economic challenges."

Mohammad Mohammadi, another journalist, told Tolo News, "Journalists are calling for the establishment of a framework for access to information and a media law."

Meanwhile, the Afghan Journalists Centre, in its annual report, has reported an 18% increase in violations of journalists' rights in 2025.

However, the Afghan Journalists Safety Committee considers 2025 to have been a better year for journalists compared to 2024. According to the committee, a level of understanding has been established between government institutions and journalists.

Jamil Weqaar, head of the Committee, told Tolo News, "An understanding has been reached between government organisations and the media, and perspectives have changed. However, some issues still persist, and journalists continue to face problems."

Although the Ministry of Information and Culture has not commented recently, it had previously emphasised its support for journalists.

Meanwhile, on September 28, as the world observes the "International Day for Universal Access to Information", a day dedicated to the importance of transparency, accountability, and the public's right to be informed about public affairs.

Several journalists told Tolo News that challenges in accessing information still exist and that greater attention is needed in this area.

Sulaiman Akbari, a journalist, told Tolo News, "We call on the Ministry of Information and Culture and the relevant institutions to always cooperate with journalists."

Farhanar Fariborz, another journalist, told Tolo News, "Access to information requires that information be provided to journalists and media in a timely manner.

The Afghanistan Journalists' Union emphasised that access to information is the right of all citizens, noting that this not only enhances public awareness but also ensures greater transparency, as per Tolo News. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

