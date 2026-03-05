Afghan-Pak tensions discussed with China Ambassador in Kabul; Beijing calls for dialogue

Kabul [Afghanistan], March 5 (ANI): Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan figured prominently in talks between the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate, Amir Khan Muttaqi, and Zhao Xing, China's Ambassador, Tolo News reported.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of several days of fighting between Afghan and Pakistani forces, which has sparked concern in Beijing over the potential impact on regional stability.

According to a statement issued by Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Chinese envoy expressed apprehension over the deteriorating situation and voiced hope that the differences between the two neighbouring countries would be resolved through diplomatic engagement and dialogue, Tolo News reported.

The statement, quoting Zhao Xing, said that external elements are attempting to undermine regional stability. The Chinese ambassador stressed that countries in the region could counter such efforts only through enhanced coordination and cooperation, according to Tolo News.

During the meeting, Amir Khan Muttaqi reiterated Kabul's position that Afghanistan seeks to build ties based on mutual respect and non-interference in the internal affairs of other nations. He underlined that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan remain core principles for the Islamic Emirate and are essential to ensuring regional stability.

The statement reads, "The foreign minister, in his remarks, referred to the balanced and economy-oriented foreign policy of the Islamic Emirate and emphasised that Afghanistan seeks relations based on mutual respect, non-interference, and good neighbourliness.

He also stated that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan are fundamental principles, respect for which is necessary for regional stability and building trust. Any action that contradicts this principle not only damages bilateral relations but also negatively affects the overall security of the region."

Meanwhile, military analyst Asadullah Nadim said, "If the two sides reach a peace agreement, it will benefit both. However, if one side does not respect the rules, it will not only harm both countries but will also threaten regional security."

The diplomatic engagement in Kabul comes as clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan have entered their seventh consecutive day. The Islamic Emirate on Wednesday announced that its "Radd-e-Zulm" operation would continue until what it described as Pakistan's attacks come to an end, Tolo News reported. (ANI)

