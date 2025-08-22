DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Afghan, Pakistani officials call for dialogue to ease bilateral strains

Afghan, Pakistani officials call for dialogue to ease bilateral strains

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:30 AM Aug 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 22 (ANI): The Institute of Strategic Studies in Islamabad held an online discussion reviewing four years of the Islamic Emirate's rule in Afghanistan, Tolo News reported.

Advertisement

Speaking at the event, Sardar Ahmad Shakib, the Islamic Emirate's ambassador in Islamabad, emphasised the Emirate's balanced and economy-focused foreign policy.

He said, "In foreign relations, the Islamic Emirate continues to pursue a balanced policy with an emphasis on economic-oriented diplomacy. Afghanistan today is neither dependent on one bloc nor in conflict with another one, but rather seeks relations with all countries on the basis of mutual respect and shared interests," Tolo News reported.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Pakistan's former ambassador to Kabul, stated that tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan still persist and must be resolved.

He added, "Pakistan-Afghanistan relationship has, you know, continued to show an interesting pattern. A state-to-state friction has existed between Pakistan and Afghanistan for the last five to six decades. This friction was evident in the 1980s, the 1990s, and from 2001 to 2021, particularly during the US and NATO presence. And even after the Taliban assumed the reins of the state," Tolo News reported.

Advertisement

Political analyst Najib Rahman Shamal also commented, "The Pakistani government should reconsider its approach toward Afghanistan, taking into account Afghanistan's circumstances and the Islamic Emirate's past four years of rule, in order to ensure peace in the region," Tolo News noted.

One of the main issues straining relations has been Islamabad's repeated claims about Afghan soil being used against Pakistan, an issue that, over the past four years, has frequently led to verbal disputes and even armed clashes between the two sides, Tolo News reported.

The discussion underscored that addressing the longstanding tensions and disputes between Afghanistan and Pakistan remains crucial, and both sides must engage in constructive dialogue while considering the Islamic Emirate's past four years of governance to promote stability and peace in the region. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts