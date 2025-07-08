Afghan Polio Program urges vaccination of children returning from Pakistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 8 (ANI): The Polio-Free Afghanistan program has urged Afghan returnee migrants from Pakistan to ensure their children are vaccinated against polio at border crossings, Khaama news reported on Tuesday.

As per Khaama news, the message was shared on its official X account on Monday.

جلوگیری از انتقال و شیوع ویروس پولیو، مسؤولیت مشترک همهٔ ماست! اگر می‌خواهیم اطفال ما از مرض خطرناک فلج اطفال در امان باشند و این ویروس را به دیگران منتقل نکنند، باید هنگام بازگشت از پاکستان به افغانستان و همچنان در هر دوره کمپاین، آنان را به‌گونهٔ منظم واکسین کنیم.#EndPolio pic.twitter.com/fW1r0VUKAx — Polio Free Afghanistan (@PolioFreeAfghan) July 7, 2025

Khaama Press reported that it shared the message emphasizing on the importance of vaccines in preventing the spread of poliovirus among communities, especially vulnerable children. "If we want our children to be safe from the dangerous poliovirus and avoid spreading it to others, they must be vaccinated upon returning from Pakistan," the statement read.

Khaama Press underscored that the appeal comes as health officials in Pakistan have reported several positive polio cases in 2025, raising concerns about potential cross-border transmission. The mobility of unvaccinated children poses a significant threat to eradication efforts on both sides of the border.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), Afghanistan has reported two confirmed cases of wild poliovirus this year--one in Badghis and Helmand each.

Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only two countries in the world where wild poliovirus remains endemic, making coordinated immunization efforts essential to global eradication.

Khaama Press reported that health authorities and international agencies, including WHO and UNICEF, continue to support cross-border vaccination campaigns at key entry points to Afghanistan. These efforts are designed to track returnees and offer immediate immunization for children under five.

It reported that the Polio-Free Afghanistan program has appealed to parents, community leaders, and healthcare providers to work collectively to prevent outbreaks. Noting that without consistent and timely vaccinations, experts have warned that the virus could resurge, potentially reversing years of progress.

Khaama Press underscored that sustained international funding and awareness campaigns are crucial to reach remote areas, boost routine immunization, and ensures that returning children do not carry or contract the virus, thereby securing a polio-free future for Afghanistan.

Recently, Pakistan had recorded over 60,000 cases of polio vaccine refusal during its nationwide anti-polio campaign conducted between April 21 and 27 this year, according to a report by ARY News citing official sources.

The reluctance to vaccinate remains a significant hurdle in Pakistan.

The ARY News report stated that a total of 60,906 polio vaccine refusals were documented during the country's second national polio eradication drive of 2025.

Polio is an infectious and incurable disease that can result in lifelong paralysis. Receiving repeated doses of the oral polio vaccine for every child under the age of five years, along with the timely completion of all essential immunisations, is the primary protection against polio. (ANI)

