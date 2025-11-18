Afghan Trade Minister Nooruddin Azizi to begin 5-day India visit from tomorrow

By Sahil Pandey

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Afghanistan's Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nooruddin Azizi, will arrive in New Delhi on a five-day official visit beginning tomorrow, November 19.

Advertisement

He is expected to land tomorrow afternoon and is also likely to visit the India International Trade Fair (IITF).

Advertisement

During his visit, Azizi is also scheduled to meet with Indian officials, especially those related to trade and commerce.

This marks one of the highest-level visits from the Taliban government to India since their takeover of Kabul in August 2021.

Advertisement

Earlier, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, Afghanistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, concluded a six-day visit to India in October 2025, marking the highest-level engagement between New Delhi and the Taliban regime since the 2021 takeover.

During his visit, Muttaqi said that India and Afghanistan agreed to set up a trade committee aimed at enhancing economic cooperation.

"Both sides agreed to create a trade committee... Due to opportunities opened in Afghanistan in terms of investment and activities in minerals and energy, we invited the Indian side to explore work in these areas," Muttaqi said, highlighting the potential for increased business and investment ties between the two countries.

India had also restored the status of its Technical Mission in Kabul to that of an Embassy following Muttaqi's visit.

The Ministry of External Affairs said in a release that the decision underscores India's resolve to deepen its bilateral engagement with the Afghan side in all spheres of mutual interest.

The decision was announced by External Affairs Minister Jaishankar during his meeting with Muttaqi.

"In keeping with the decision announced during the recent visit of the Afghan Foreign Minister to India, the Government is restoring the status of the Technical Mission of India in Kabul to that of the Embassy of India in Afghanistan with immediate effect. This decision underscores India's resolve to deepen its bilateral engagement with the Afghan side in all spheres of mutual interest," the MEA release said.

"The Embassy of India in Kabul will further augment India's contribution to Afghanistan's comprehensive development, humanitarian assistance, and capacity-building initiatives, in keeping with the priorities and aspirations of Afghan society," it added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)