DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Afghan Trade Minister Nooruddin Azizi to begin 5-day India visit from tomorrow

Afghan Trade Minister Nooruddin Azizi to begin 5-day India visit from tomorrow

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:25 PM Nov 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

By Sahil Pandey

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Afghanistan's Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nooruddin Azizi, will arrive in New Delhi on a five-day official visit beginning tomorrow, November 19.

Advertisement

He is expected to land tomorrow afternoon and is also likely to visit the India International Trade Fair (IITF).

Advertisement

During his visit, Azizi is also scheduled to meet with Indian officials, especially those related to trade and commerce.

This marks one of the highest-level visits from the Taliban government to India since their takeover of Kabul in August 2021.

Advertisement

Earlier, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, Afghanistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, concluded a six-day visit to India in October 2025, marking the highest-level engagement between New Delhi and the Taliban regime since the 2021 takeover.

During his visit, Muttaqi said that India and Afghanistan agreed to set up a trade committee aimed at enhancing economic cooperation.

"Both sides agreed to create a trade committee... Due to opportunities opened in Afghanistan in terms of investment and activities in minerals and energy, we invited the Indian side to explore work in these areas," Muttaqi said, highlighting the potential for increased business and investment ties between the two countries.

India had also restored the status of its Technical Mission in Kabul to that of an Embassy following Muttaqi's visit.

The Ministry of External Affairs said in a release that the decision underscores India's resolve to deepen its bilateral engagement with the Afghan side in all spheres of mutual interest.

The decision was announced by External Affairs Minister Jaishankar during his meeting with Muttaqi.

"In keeping with the decision announced during the recent visit of the Afghan Foreign Minister to India, the Government is restoring the status of the Technical Mission of India in Kabul to that of the Embassy of India in Afghanistan with immediate effect. This decision underscores India's resolve to deepen its bilateral engagement with the Afghan side in all spheres of mutual interest," the MEA release said.

"The Embassy of India in Kabul will further augment India's contribution to Afghanistan's comprehensive development, humanitarian assistance, and capacity-building initiatives, in keeping with the priorities and aspirations of Afghan society," it added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts