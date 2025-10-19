Afghanistan blames Pakistan for 'initiation' of recent border clashes during conversation with Malaysian PM

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 19 (ANI): Afghanistan's Prime Minister, Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, on Saturday (local time), blamed Pakistan for the recent escalation of border clashes, stating that Islamabad "initiated" the conflict by violating Afghan territory.

The remarks were made during a telephone conversation with the Afghan PM's Malaysian counterpart, Dato' Mohammad Anwar Ibrahim, according to government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

In a series of posts on X, Mujahid said the Afghan Prime Minister reaffirmed that Kabul does not seek conflict but was forced to respond after alleged Pakistani aggression.

"The Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, His Excellency Alhaj Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, held a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Dato' Mohammad Anwar Ibrahim. The talks discussed bilateral relations and Pakistan's violation of Afghanistan's territory. The prime minister expressed the principled position of the Islamic Emirate that Afghanistan is not in favour of war, but that the Pakistani side initiated the war by violating Afghanistan's territory," the spokesperson said in his post.

According to the statement, both leaders discussed bilateral ties and the recent border tensions. Akhund briefed his Malaysian counterpart on ongoing talks between Afghan and Pakistani officials in Doha and added that Afghanistan is awaiting the outcome of these diplomatic efforts.

"Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund said that talks with the Pakistani side were underway in Doha under the leadership of the Minister of National Defence. And we respectfully await the results of these talks," the post added.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim welcomed the initiation of talks, emphasising diplomacy as the path forward.

"The Malaysian Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction with the start of talks following the tension between Afghanistan and Pakistan and emphasised the need to resolve the issue through diplomacy," Mujahid stated.

Anwar further pledged support, stating, "Mr Dato' Muhammad Anwar Ibrahim, while emphasising the need to resolve the issue through dialogue and understanding, expressed his country's readiness. He announced his cooperation, which was appreciated by the Prime Minister and assured that negotiations were practically underway."

The conversation between the two heads of state comes amid the ongoing peace talks between Pakistani and Afghan delegations in Qatar's capital of Doha after Islamabad's series of air strikes on Friday, killing 17, including three Afghan cricketers in Afghanistan's Paktika province, as reported by Tolo News.

The meeting, mediated by Qatar, is aimed at reducing recent border tensions and preventing further escalation.

The Doha meeting follows a deadly ceasefire violation by Pakistan on Friday in Afghanistan's southeastern Paktika province. According to Tolo News, the airstrikes hit residential areas in the Argun and Barmal districts, causing significant civilian casualties. (ANI)

