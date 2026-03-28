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Home / World / Afghanistan continues to provide aid to families displaces due to Pakistani attacks

Afghanistan continues to provide aid to families displaces due to Pakistani attacks

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ANI
Updated At : 09:40 PM Mar 28, 2026 IST
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Kabul [Afghanistan], March 28 (ANI): Amid escalating tensions following recent attacks by Pakistan's military in parts of Afghanistan, officials said that the process of delivering aid to residents of affected areas is ongoing, TOLO News reported.

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Nooruddin Turabi, head of the National Disaster Management Authority, stated that aid distribution to residents displaced by the attacks is being carried out on the orders of the Prime Minister. He noted that the displaced population requires urgent and expanded support, and efforts are ongoing to address their needs.

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"Anyone who has been displaced is being provided assistance based on our capacity. In coordination with other institutions, it has been decided that the eastern provinces will be assigned to the disaster management authority for aid delivery, while the southern provinces will be handled by Sermeyasht," Turabi said.

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Meanwhile, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that military operations in Afghanistan would continue without a specific timeline, underscoring that there is no doubt about their continuation.

Political analyst Roman Shirzad criticised Pakistan, saying it has historically taken advantage of Afghanistan's vulnerabilities. He urged Afghan institutions, including defence, interior, and intelligence bodies, to remain vigilant and prevent external influence, TOLO news reported.

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Experts have warned that continued tensions between Kabul and Islamabad could have serious implications for regional stability. They noted that the ongoing conflict risks worsening security conditions and increasing broader instability in the region.

Another political analyst, Jannat Fahim Chakari, said the prolonged conflict could have severe political and economic consequences for both countries, TOLO News reported.

The developments come after Maulana Fazlur Rahman, leader of Pakistan's Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party, said at a press conference that Islamabad's attempts to control the Afghan government have been a mistake, adding that a stable and independent Afghanistan would serve Pakistan's interests. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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