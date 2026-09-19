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Home / World / "Afghanistan has right to defend its country": Taliban warns Pakistan against cross-border strikes

"Afghanistan has right to defend its country": Taliban warns Pakistan against cross-border strikes

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ANI
Updated At : 07:02 AM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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Kabul [Afghanistan], September 19 (ANI): Afghanistan has the right to defend its territory against any Pakistani military action, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said, warning Islamabad of a “crushing response” if it carries out strikes inside Afghanistan.

In an interview with Al Arabiya English, Mujahid rejected Pakistan’s allegations that Afghan territory is being used by militant groups to recruit, train and launch attacks against Pakistan.

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“If Pakistan invokes Article 51 to violate the sanctity of Afghan territory, Afghanistan has the right to defend its country, and we will do so,” Mujahid said.

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He warned that any military operation inside Afghanistan would constitute a violation of Afghan sovereignty and could trigger a strong response from Kabul.

Mujahid was responding to allegations made by the spokesperson for the Pakistani army in an earlier interview with Al Arabiya English. The Pakistani military official had alleged that militant groups were using Afghan territory to recruit, train and arm fighters who subsequently carry out attacks inside Pakistan.

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The Taliban spokesperson rejected the allegations and said Kabul does not permit the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to operate from Afghan soil. He also denied that the Taliban administration supports armed groups carrying out attacks against other countries.

Mujahid instead urged Pakistan to address its internal security challenges, arguing that unrest involving the TTP and Baloch armed groups predates the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan.

The remarks come amid strained relations between Kabul and Islamabad, with Pakistan repeatedly raising concerns over militant activity along its western border.

Despite his warning against military action, Mujahid said Afghanistan remains open to dialogue with Pakistan. He called for stronger mechanisms for intelligence-sharing and bilateral cooperation to address security concerns.

Mujahid also welcomed a greater role for Saudi Arabia in mediating between the two countries. He said Riyadh maintains friendly relations with both Afghanistan and Pakistan and could contribute positively to efforts aimed at resolving their differences.

The Taliban has previously called for dialogue to address disputes with Pakistan, while Islamabad has continued to demand action against militant groups it says are operating from Afghan territory. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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