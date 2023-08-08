Afghanistan haven for ultras, says Pak army

PTI

Peshawar, August 7

Amidst a spike in terror strikes in Pakistan, army chief General Asim Munir on Monday voiced concern over banned militant groups enjoying safe haven in neighbouring Afghanistan and asked them to submit to the writ of state or get decimated.

“Terrorism has no place in Pakistan. The involvement of Afghans in terrorist incidents in Pakistan is detrimental to regional peace, stability and deviation from the Doha Peace Agreement by the interim Afghan government,” he said. During a visit to the headquarters of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Frontier Corps (FC) here, he said: “Pakistan will spare no effort to dismantle terrorist networks and protect its citizens at all costs.”

#Afghanistan #Pakistan