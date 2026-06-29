Kabul [Afghanistan], June 29 (ANI): The Taliban-led Afghanistan government on Monday issued a "strong and resolute protest" to the Pakistani Charge d'Affaires in Kabul over airstrikes in eastern provinces that reportedly killed 36 civilians, including women and children, and injured 163 others.

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According to a statement issued by the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs on X, the Afghan side summoned the Pakistani diplomat and conveyed its protest over what it described as a violation of Afghanistan's airspace and the bombing of civilian homes in Kunar, Paktia and Paktika provinces.

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"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Charge d'Affaires of the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul and presented him with its strong and resolute protest regarding the violation of Afghanistan's airspace and the bombing of civilian homes in the provinces of Kunar, Paktia, and Paktika," the statement read.

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It further alleged that "Pakistan's invading military regime carried out airstrikes on the residential homes of civilians" in the affected regions, resulting in significant civilian casualties.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan considers these attacks a clear violation of international principles, humanitarian laws, and the national sovereignty of countries, and strongly condemns them," it added.

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The Afghan Foreign Ministry also accused Pakistan of blaming Afghanistan for its internal security challenges without presenting evidence, while alleging repeated military aggression across the border.

"You attribute security incidents, explosions, and attacks to Afghanistan without any credible documents or evidence," the statement read, adding that such actions "cause serious damage to the atmosphere of trust between the two countries, neighbourly relations, and the security and stability of the region."

This comes after Pakistan conducted cross-border military strikes in the eastern provinces of Aghatain in Paktia, Paktika, and Kunar, resulting in significant civilian casualties and widespread devastation.

The Taliban's deputy spokesperson, Hamdullah Fitrat, detailed the civilian toll in a post on social media earlier today, stating, "According to the reports available thus far, the attacks carried out last night resulted in the martyrdom of 36 civilians, including women and children, while 163 others sustained injuries. Three residential houses were completely destroyed."

Providing a breakdown of the specific locations targeted by the Pakistani military regime, Fitrat stated that in Mandokhail Village, within the Chamkani District of Paktia Province, "Pakistani fighter jets bombed a civilian residence. As a result, one elderly man and one child from the household were martyred, while other members of the family sustained injuries."

The deputy spokesperson further added that a subsequent strike targeted rescuers at the same location.

According to the statement, another fatal strike took place in Walust Village, located in the Giyan District of Paktika Province, where a villager's residence was hit.

Meanwhile, a third strike was reported in Barolo Village within the Manogai District of Kunar Province.

Pakistan confirmed the strikes, with Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Sunday night stating that Islamabad's security forces had executed a "well-planned intelligence-based ground operation" alongside aerial strikes in the frontier zone.

The regional friction had sharply intensified after a Saturday night assault on the provincial headquarters of the Pakistan Sindh Rangers in Karachi's Gulistan-i-Jauhar locality.

The Sindh police chief told Dawn that three Pakistani paramilitary personnel and three attackers were killed after militants rammed the main gate with a vehicle, triggering heavy gunfire and explosions.

An affiliate of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a splinter faction of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed responsibility for the Karachi garrison breach, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

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