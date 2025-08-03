DT
Afghanistan: Over 30,000 drug addicts rehabilitated in Herat in three years

ANI
Updated At : 11:05 AM Aug 03, 2025 IST
Herat [Afghanistan], August 3 (ANI): Over 30,000 individuals addicted to narcotics have received treatment and reintegrated into society in Afghanistan's Herat province, according to Tolo News.

Local officials said that these individuals underwent months of rehabilitation and have now returned to a normal life. Nearly 300 people are currently ready to reunite with their families after quitting various forms of substance abuse.

According to figures cited by Tolo News, more than 30,000 drug addicts have been treated in Herat over the past three years.

Hayatullah Rouhani, Director of Counter-Narcotics at the Herat Police Command, told Tolo News: "More than 30,000 addicts have been gathered and treated in Herat. In the past, addicts were treated in different places, but for the past two years, they have been receiving treatment at a 4,000-bed rehabilitation camp here."

The journey back to sobriety has been difficult for many. Several patients said addiction had devastated their lives and isolated them from society and loved ones.

"I'm trying not to use drugs anymore. I urge other youths to avoid narcotics and this harmful practice so their future won't be destroyed," said Qudratullah, one of the patients under treatment, in comments to Tolo News.

"In this difficult economic situation and unemployment, whatever little I earned went toward buying drugs. It wasn't just unhelpful, it caused serious harm," said Nisar Ahmad, another patient.

Doctors treating these individuals noted the serious mental health consequences of drug addiction. Every month, more than 700 addicts are treated at the Herat facility.

"When someone becomes addicted to drugs, they inevitably suffer from mental disorders like depression and anxiety. We diagnose these patients in individual sessions, and a specialist addresses their issues," said Homayoun Mohammadi, a psychiatrist at the Herat addiction treatment hospital, speaking to Tolo News.

Currently, around 4,000 patients are receiving care at the rehabilitation centre in Herat city. Tolo News reported that most of these individuals became addicted while in Iran and were collected by Afghan police upon their return before being admitted for treatment. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

