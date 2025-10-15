Afghanistan, Pakistan announce ceasefire amid counterclaims of which country requested truce

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 15 (ANI): Afghanistan and Pakistan on Wednesday announced a ceasefire following days of intensified border violence, which killed dozens of people on both sides. The two countries, however, offer conflicting accounts of which country requested the truce.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan on Wednesday announced a ceasefire following days of military escalation along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

"At the request and insistence of the Pakistani side, a ceasefire between the two countries will be implemented after 5:30 PM today," Zabihullah Mujahid, the official spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate, wrote on X.

In a statement shared by Mujahid, Kabul directed all its forces "to observe a ceasefire from 5:30 pm until no one violates it." The announcement came shortly after reports of Pakistani air operations targeting sites in Kabul and Kandahar.

According to Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, the truce commenced at 5:30 pm local time on Wednesday, October 15, at the Taliban's request. The ministry stated that both sides had agreed to resolve their differences through dialogue.

Earlier, Pakistan's military claimed to have targeted the "leadership centre" of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) inside Afghanistan. However, the Islamic Emirate has not confirmed the claim and instead called for calm and respect for Afghan sovereignty, as per Khamaa Press.

Earlier, Afghan forces reportedly captured the Spin Boldak Gate from Pakistani troops, according to Afghan media outlets citing security sources.

"Security sources confirm that security forces captured the Spin Boldak Gate from Pakistani soldiers during morning operations and have taken full control of the area," local media reported.

The report adds that "Pakistani soldiers suffered heavy losses, and fresh forces have arrived in the area.

"Further, another local source, citing residents in Paktika province, reported that heavy fighting has now erupted in the Turo district, specifically at the "Qamaruddin" and "Khan Mohammad" gates along the contested border line.

These developments come hours after Afghan officials said Pakistani forces launched an attack in Kandahar's Spin Boldak district, killing at least 12 civilians and injuring more than 100.

Afghan forces responded with what they described as a "retaliatory operation," claiming to have inflicted heavy losses on Pakistani troops and seized military assets.

"Unfortunately, this morning, Pakistani forces once again launched attacks with light and heavy weapons on Afghanistan in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar, as a result of which more than 12 civilians were martyred and more than 100 were injured," Zabihullah Mujahid, the official spokesperson for Afghanistan's foreign ministry, said in a statement.

While the exact number of Pakistani casualties has not been independently verified, Mujahid claimed that Afghan forces inflicted heavy damage on Pakistani military assets. Both sides accuse each other of harbouring hostile militant groups.

Pakistan blames the Afghan Taliban for providing a haven to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), while Afghanistan alleges repeated incursions by Pakistani forces and shelling of border areas.

The United Nations has urged both countries to avoid further escalation. Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, said the UN is "monitoring the situation between Afghanistan and Pakistan with concern," emphasising the importance of resolving tensions peacefully.

Several Afghan analysts have accused Pakistan of repeatedly violating international law by launching attacks inside Afghanistan. They have urged the international community and the UN to prevent such actions and ensure regional stability, TOLO News reported.

Earlier during his six-day visit to India, Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi had said that there is peace in Afghanistan and it does not want conflict with any nation.

When asked by reporters about the recent border clashes with Pakistan, Muttaqi said Afghanistan also has five other neighbours and all are happy with them.

"We don't want conflict with anyone. There is peace in Afghanistan. Pakistan is not our only neighbour. We have five other neighbours ... All of them are happy with us," he said on Monday.

However, Muttaqi on Sunday warned Pakistan that Kabul has "other options" if it does not want peace, amid border clashes that have left over 50 Pakistani soldiers killed, and 19 Afghan border posts captured by Pakistan. (ANI)

