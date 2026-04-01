Afghanistan-Pakistan talks end without agreement in China

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The week-long China-mediated talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan to end fighting concluded without an agreement, with Beijing maintaining that Islamabad and Kabul have agreed to explore a “comprehensive solution” to resolve their differences.
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Representatives from China, Afghanistan and Pakistan held informal talks from April 1 to 7 in Urumqi, China, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday.
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