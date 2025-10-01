DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Afghanistan-Pakistan trade slips to USD 1.1 billion in first half of 2025

Afghanistan-Pakistan trade slips to USD 1.1 billion in first half of 2025

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:15 PM Oct 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 1 (ANI): Trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan declined slightly in the first half of this year, according to fresh statistics released by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Tolo News reported.

Advertisement

The ministry's data showed that bilateral trade reached USD 1.108 billion during the first six months of the year. This was down from more than USD 1.117 billion in the same period last year.

Advertisement

Pakistan remains one of Afghanistan's largest regional trade partners. However, recurring challenges have led to a drop in volumes.

Advertisement

Akhundzada Abdul Salam Jawad, spokesperson for the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, said: "The major export items to Pakistan included coal, cotton, processed talc stone, mung beans, cucumbers, beans, tobacco, and lentils. Major imports consisted of rice, cement, medical supplies, various types of clothing, and potatoes."

Tolo News reported that Afghanistan's Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock stressed the importance of stronger economic ties, given Afghanistan's reliance on Pakistan's transit routes.

Advertisement

Wasim Safi, Chief Executive of the Chamber, said: "Efforts must be made to establish good trade relations so we can benefit from this situation."

Economic analysts have also argued that political differences should not hinder economic ties.

Mohammad Karim Azimi, an economic analyst, said: "We can increase Afghanistan's trade volume through Pakistan by using the ports of Karachi and Gwadar, which would benefit both countries."

Although Afghanistan's Ministry of Industry and Commerce has made efforts in recent months to improve trade with Islamabad, Tolo News noted that recurring border closures, customs tariffs and transit restrictions imposed by Pakistan continue to disrupt bilateral trade.

The report underlined that unless border closures, tariffs and transit hurdles are resolved, Afghanistan-Pakistan trade will remain vulnerable, despite repeated calls from officials and analysts to separate politics from economic cooperation and strengthen bilateral ties. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts