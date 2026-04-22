Afghanistan: Police arrest armed robbery gang after clash in Herat

Kabul [Afghanistan], April 22 (ANI): Security officials in Herat have arrested a group of professional thieves following a clash in the province, as reported by TOLO News.

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According to officials cited by TOLO News, the armed robbers had been stopping vehicles along the Herat-Ghor highway and looting cash and belongings from passengers and civilians.

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The injured suspects are currently undergoing treatment at Herat Regional Hospital. Police said the group has been linked to multiple criminal incidents in recent months along the Herat-Ghor highway in Karukh district.

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Police chief of Karukh district in Herat, Ismatullah Raihan, said, "These thieves had been operating as a major criminal gang for about three to four months, carrying out robberies. Intelligence agencies made efforts, and the Mujahideen had also established checkpoints. Fortunately, last night we succeeded in arresting them during this operation."

The head of a local security checkpoint, Abdul Salam Hilal, said, "We called on them to surrender, but they refused and opened fire. Using the resources at our disposal, we wounded and arrested them and handed them over to the law."

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Security officials in Herat cited by TOLO News said that hundreds of thieves have been arrested in the province in recent months and handed over to judicial authorities. They added that efforts are ongoing to strengthen security and take strict action against those involved in criminal activities, particularly armed robbers.

One of the victims, Mohammad Yousuf, said, "The thieves stopped the vehicle, forced us out, and tied my hands behind my back. They took 48,000 Afghanis in cash, a smartphone, a basic mobile phone, and a gold ring from me. They severely beat me."

Security chief of the Herat police command, Najibullah Ali, said, "The security situation in Herat city is improving and is under the control of the Mujahideen. Intelligence agencies, Mujahideen, and our officials in districts and police commands conduct mobile patrols and operate both fixed and mobile checkpoints day and night. We also continuously address public complaints and problems." (ANI)

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