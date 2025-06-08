DT
PT
Home / World / Afghanistan: Retirees in Kabul complain about difficult economic situation, demand payment of pensions

Afghanistan: Retirees in Kabul complain about difficult economic situation, demand payment of pensions

ANI
Updated At : 05:20 PM Jun 08, 2025 IST
Kabul [Afghanistan], June 8 (ANI): A number of retirees in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, complained about their difficult economic situation on the first day of Eid al-Adha, Tolo News reported. They criticised the delay in getting their pensions and mentioned that they were struggling with the livelihood challenges during these special days as well.

Zarifa, one of the retirees who lives with her two sisters, talked about her situation in a deeply emotional tone, saying that they were unable to prepare for Eid this year due to financial hardship.

She said, "We have not been able to prepare anything until now. God is merciful; may He bless us. The Islamic Emirate must consider the proposals for us retirees. We have nothing in our lives."

Zarifa's sister, Zarmeena, said, "If they pay our pension, why should we reach such a state? How long will this continue--one year, two years, now it's the fifth year. The Islamic Emirate must hear the voice of all Muslims, including ours," Tolo News reported.

Several other retirees also urged Taliban to pay their pensions at the earliest so they can meet the basic needs of their families. Gulabuddin, a retiree, said, "For four years, letters have been sent, but why are they not implemented?"

Another retiree, Gul Mohammad, urged the Taliban to give them something so that they could make preparations for Eid al-Adha, Tolo News reported.

Another retiree, Ahmad Zia Noori, said, "For the sake of Eid, do not trouble us anymore. Enough is enough. We are laborers; show some kindness and mercy, issue the orders so we can also have peace, and so can you."

Many retirees who worked for years in government institutions have been facing economic difficulties due to delays in receiving pensions and struggling to meet the basic needs of their families. So far, the Taliban has not made any statement on the timing of pension payments. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

