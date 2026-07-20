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Home / World / Afghanistan: Rising temperatures result in power rationing, electricity shortages

Afghanistan: Rising temperatures result in power rationing, electricity shortages

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ANI
Updated At : 05:53 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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Kabul [Afghanistan], July 20 (ANI): Amid rising temperatures in recent weeks, residents of Kabul are facing severe a major challenge of increased power rationing and electricity shortages, according to a report by Tolo News, with most areas of the city getting electricity for only six to seven hours a day.

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As temperatures soar, a number of retailers selling cooling appliances say their businesses have seen increased demand in recent weeks, it added.

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Citing the vendors, Tolo News reported that more people are purchasing solar-powered electrical appliances because of more frequent power outages and the lack of reliable access to the public electricity grid.

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An electrical appliance seller told Tolo News, "This year, most of our customers prefer solar-powered appliances because electricity is unreliable in many areas. These devices can also run on battery power."

A citizen told Tolo News, "The lack of electricity has created many challenges for us. We ask the government to work on a permanent solution to this problem."

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Amid the power difficulties, the Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), Afghanistan's power company, has acknowledged the increase in electricity rationing during the summer, attributing it to higher electricity consumption during the hot season, Tolo further reported.

The company's spokesman said efforts are underway to reduce power outages in Kabul.

As per the Afghani media outlet, Mohammad Sadiq Haqparast, spokesman for DABS, said, "Another reason for the power outages in Kabul is that many of the transmission lines and transformers installed during the previous government do not meet technical standards and need to be replaced. This work has been completed in many areas and is ongoing in others. Once the process is completed, power outages will decrease."

It mentioned citing DABS that Kabul requires up to 700 megawatts of electricity, while current domestic generation and imported electricity can supply only about 450 megawatts to the capital. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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