Afghanistan sends diplomats to Germany, resumes passport services

Berlin [Germany], July 24 (ANI): The caretaker government of Afghanistan has appointed two diplomats, Nebras-ul-Haq Aziz and Mostafa Hashimi, to serve at its embassy in Germany, a reliable source has told Tolo News.

Although the Acting Foreign Minister has not officially named the individuals, he confirmed that two diplomats have been dispatched to provide consular services to Afghan nationals.

Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi stated: "We will have future talks and negotiations with Germany and, God willing, further progress. We also thank Qatar for its mediation, which, after several consecutive months of efforts, led to an understanding and agreement that enabled our diplomats to arrive there."

Muttaqi praised Qatar's role in facilitating the process and hinted at potential progress in talks and relations between the Islamic Emirate and Germany.

Meanwhile, the Director of Consular Services at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the passport issuance center in Bonn, Germany, will soon be reactivated after a four-year suspension. He noted that the resumption of services would help resolve passport-related issues for Afghans in Europe.

Shoib Baryalai, Director of Consular Services, said: "We have a passport printing office in Bonn that has been inactive for nearly four years. God willing, passports will be issued there for all of Europe, and this will help address the problems of Afghans living in those countries."

Although the German government has repeatedly emphasised that its relations with the caretaker government are technical and unofficial, some political analysts view this development as a sign of a gradual shift in Germany's stance.

Political analyst Najib Rahman Shamal said: "In the past, there were calls for direct engagement. Now, with the arrival of the new government, Germany also seeks direct contact with the caretaker administration, including for the deportation of refugees."

Nebras-ul-Haq Aziz previously worked at the Islamic Emirate's political office in Qatar, while Mostafa Hashimi has served in the Consular Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This development comes after Germany's Interior Minister had earlier requested direct dialogue with the caretaker government, without third-party mediation. (ANI)

