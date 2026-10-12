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Home / World / Afghanistan slams Pakistan PM over terrorism remark, says officials’ focus on propaganda reflects failed policy

Afghanistan slams Pakistan PM over terrorism remark, says officials’ focus on propaganda reflects failed policy

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ANI
Updated At : 02:20 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Kabul [Afghanistan], October 12 (ANI): Afghanistan has hit back at Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over his remarks on terrorism emanating from Afghan soil, with Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid accusing Pakistani authorities of making baseless allegations, sabotaging negotiation processes and prioritising propaganda to hide their drawbacks over finding solutions to the country's political, security, social and economic challenges.

In a post on X, Mujahid said blaming Afghanistan for Pakistan's internal failures would not resolve the problems facing Islamabad, while asserting that Pakistan's challenges had negative implications for the entire region.

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"Blaming Afghanistan for its own failures by Pakistani officials is no solution to any problem.

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The political, security, social, and economic challenges facing Pakistan are a matter of serious concern and have negative implications for the entire region. The Pakistani authorities’ baseless accusations, attempts to sabotage negotiation processes, and the excessive focus of senior officials on propaganda rather than finding solutions constitute a failed policy. Pakistan should take constructive steps to address its domestic challenges and respect the views and rights of its politicians and people," Mujahid said.

Afghanistan's Deputy Government Spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat also criticised Islamabad's approach, arguing that accusations against Kabul and an emphasis on propaganda would not address Pakistan's domestic challenges.

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In a separate post on X, Fitrat said, "Blaming others is not the solution to any problem. Political, security, social, and economic issues in Pakistan are concerning and have negative impacts on the entire region. Making baseless accusations, sabotaging negotiation processes, and focusing the collective efforts of high-ranking officials on propaganda instead of solutions is a failed policy."

The statements came after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif raised the issue of terrorism allegedly emanating from Afghanistan during a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is on an official visit to Pakistan.

According to the Pakistani Prime Minister's Office, Sharif expressed concern over the presence of terrorist groups on Afghan soil and called for concrete and verifiable action against them, prompting a sharp response from Afghan officials, who accused Islamabad of making baseless allegations and focusing on propaganda rather than addressing its own political and security challenges.

The contrasting statements highlight the continuing differences between Islamabad and Kabul over allegations of cross-border terrorism, with Pakistani authorities calling for action against militant groups and Afghan officials rejecting what they described as baseless accusations and urging Pakistan to address its own challenges. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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